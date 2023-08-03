Jonah Hill is a popular comedy actor who has starred in several films such as 21 Jump Street, Don't Look Up, Moneyball, The Wolf of Wall Street, and many more. He is a two-time Oscar Award nominee.

With several notable performances under his belt, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Jonah Hill's $11 million former mansion in Malibu, Calif.

2021 was a decent year for Hill, as he starred alongside Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio in the satirical film Don't Look Up. During the same year, Hill treated himself by picking up a Malibu hideaway mansion. For the purchase of the estate, the two-time Oscar nominee shelled out $9 million.

However, just a year later, Hill is already done with the Malibu home after opting to upgrade to a $15.5 million mansion also in the area. Hill listed his mansion on the market with an asking price of just a hairline below $15 million but settled for an $11 million offer to complete the sale.

Here are some photos of Jonah Hill's $11 million former mansion in Malibu.

Photos courtesy of: House & Home

Originally built in 1980, Hill's former mansion sits on 0.17 acres of land. The mansion itself encompasses 3,653 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms and the same number of bathrooms. The home went through several renovations under Hill's ownership.

Indoors, the central public area of the mansion features a good-sized living room that shares the same floor with an eat-in kitchen and a dining area, along with a master bed suite and a luxurious bath.

Hill probably didn't have problems getting some fresh air when he lived in the home. He could either go to the top-floor deck and relax in the sitting area while enjoying breathtaking views of the ocean or go to his backyard. The backyard features a swimming pool, a kitchen, a bar, and a dining area. The estate seems like a great place for a celebrity like Hill to relax away from the grueling schedule of a Hollywood star.

Hill is one of the most successful comedy actors in Hollywood today. As a result, it isn't surprising that the two-time Oscar nominee can afford to live a luxurious lifestyle. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Hill has a net worth of around $70 million. However, his image has taken a hit lately as Hill was accused of sexual assault, which will undoubtedly hurt his net worth unless he is able to be exonerated.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Jonah Hill's $11 million former mansion in Malibu.