On Wednesday's episode of the H3 Podcast, former Zoey 101 star Alexa Nikolas shed more light on the details surrounding her alleged encounter with Jonah Hill when she was a teenager. Previously this month, the actress accused Hill of having “slammed me to the door and shoving his tongue down my throat.” Nikolas said the incident took place at a party at the actor Justin Long's house, and that she was underage at the time.

Now, in Wednesday's podcast interview, she's revealing more details of the incident. When Nikolas first tweeted about the incident, she said that she was 16 at the time, but in the interview she brings up that she later realized she might have still been as young as 15. Nikolas turned 16 in April 2008, when Jonah Hill would have been 24 and Justin Long was 29.

According to Nikolas, she was at the party because her friend — also a teen, though unnamed by Nikolas — was dating Long's roommate, who was also older.

“They were grown-ass men,” Nikolas, now 31, explains.

The actress remembers drinking with Jonah Hill and others. “They even [made] some kind of jokes about our age. I remember Jonah at one point being like, ‘Can you even drink this?' and he was, like, pulling it away, then put it back to me. And so it was like a joke that we were underage.”

She elaborates that, “At one point I wanted a cigarette, and I didn't obviously have one because I couldn't buy one legally. So Jonah ends up saying, ‘I have cigs but they're in my car,' and I was like, ‘OK,' and I thought he was going to go and get it.”

Instead, they both went outside, and on the way back to the house is when things took a dark turn, according to Nikolas. “We were walking awkwardly back to the door, and I remember saying, ‘Can I have one?' because we were outside. He didn't say anything, he just slams me across the door. I'll never forget it — you don't forget these things — he slammed me across the door and he just put his tongue right in my mouth. I just remember it moving around.”

Nikolas called the moment “really intense.”

“I just remember being startled and kind of grossed out, and I tried to push him away. And I did, actually.” She continued, “He did end up backing away, and I remember turning around and running upstairs.”

Nikolas made it a point to avoid Hill after that.

“I stayed away; I did not like him. I didn't like that,” she added. “He didn't apologize to me, and that was also pretty upsetting.”

Jonah Hill, through his lawyer, has denied the claims against him. Alexa Nikolas is the founder of the Eat Predators movement — whose goal is to expose sexual predators in the entertainment industry.