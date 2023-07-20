Josh Brolin is one of the more popular actors in Hollywood, especially after a stellar performance as Thanos, who's the primary antagonist in the last pair of Avengers films in the MCU. Apart from Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Brolin has also starred in Deadpool 2, No Country for Old Men, Inherent Vice, the Dune movies, and many more.

Furthermore, he is also an Oscar Award nominee. With Brolin's rise to fame, have you ever wondered how an actor like him lives? Well, this article features Josh Brolin's $1.1 million house in Simi Valley, Calif.

Just roughly a year after starring in Avengers: Endgame, Brolin took a brief acting hiatus. This certainly opened up some time for the Avengers star to do some real estate shopping. In 2020, the Oscar Award nominee fancied a Simi Valley home. For the property purchase, Brolin shelled out $1.1 million.

Here are some photos of Josh Brolin's $1.1 million house in Simi Valley.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Originally constructed in 1989, Brolin's house encompasses 3,743 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The home features a spacious living room with a fireplace, a traditional formal dining area, a modern kitchen equipped with high-quality appliances, a mini library along a walkway, a home fitness area, and a main bed suite with a balcony that has sufficient space for a sitting area.

While the home seems traditional, it's ultimately decent at best. Apart from a solid interior, the backyard also possesses some great features. Some amenities outdoors include an al fresco dining area, a covered patio, an outdoor grilling area, and a swimming pool with a spa. In addition to this, there's also an ample amount of green spaces filled with various flowers and trees that are ideal for gardening.

Brolin certainly turned some heads for his performance in MCU's Avengers films. As a result, the Oscar Award nominee can certainly afford to live a lavish lifestyle. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Brolin has a net worth of around $45 million. Aside from being an actor, the Avengers star also works as a producer.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Josh Brolin's $1.1 million house in Simi Valley.