Dune: Part Two star Rebecca Ferguson has teased the upcoming sequel from Denis Villeneuve and called it a “f*****g gut punch.”

Talking to Collider ahead of the season finale of Silo, Ferguson teased Dune: Part Two. “I'm smiling so much right now. It's so f*****g good. I get emotional talking about it because I love Denny [Villeneuve] and I love Greig [Fraser] and I love the team,” she said.

“But dude, [Dune] number one is phenomenal and big and grandiose, and then you go close-ups and the imagery and the acting. Yeah, it's all great. It's f*****g nothing compared to [Dune] number two. Number two, it's like a f*****g gut punch. It's unreal,” she continued.

Granted, Ferguson also revealed that she hasn't seen the whole thing: “I haven't seen the film. I've read the script. I've seen the footage. I've come onto set when I'm not filming, which by the way I don't do because I'm too busy, [and ]tired, and I don't really care. I'm done. I wanted to see the setups. I wanted to see Austin Butler do what he was doing. It's unbelievable. There are no words. The costumes, [Jacqueline West's] costumes, what Austin's bringing to that character, what Christopher Walken does. I mean, it's unreal.”

Rebecca Ferguson will also soon star in Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, reprising the role of Ilsa Faust. She has been a part of the IMF since Rogue Nation (2015).

Dune: Part Two will see Ferguson return as Lady Jessica — the mother of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet). The sequel also stars Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, Stellan Skarsgård, Javier Bardem, and Léa Seydoux to name a few.

Dune: Part Two will be released on November 3.