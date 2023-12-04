Pedro Martinez is a Hall of Fame pitcher. Here's your chance to see inside the former home of a star MLB pitcher. It has its own dock!

During his playing days, Pedro Martinez was one of the most dominant pitchers to ever play in the MLB. He is a World Series champion, a three-time Cy Young Award recipient, and an eight-time All-Star.

Given his accomplishments, have you ever wondered how an MLB star like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Pedro Martinez's $5.3 million former home in Miami.

Martinez has been happily retired from baseball. In fact, in 2019, the Baseball Hall of Famer purchased a luxury home in Miami. The property purchase made the World Series champion shell out $3 million.

But fast-forward to 2023, Martinez is moving on from his home in Miami with the intention of moving to another property within the area. The legendary pitcher sold the Miami home for $5.3 million, allowing him to earn around $2 million in profit. It's worth noting that the home was once also owned by former MLB shortstop Alcides Escobar.

Here are some photos of Pedro Martinez's $5.3 million former home in Miami.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Martinez's former home encompasses 5,000 square feet of living space. It includes six bedrooms.

The home contains plenty of features that made it easy to see why it's certainly fit for a baseball legend like Martinez. Its interior features include a spacious living room, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a family dining area, and a sleek primary bedroom with a good-sized bath.

While the interior of the home is solid, the same can be said about the property's outdoor space. The backyard features a heated swimming pool with a spa, an outdoor barbecue station, a patio with several sitting areas, and a boat dock. Given the home's amenities, it probably gave Martinez a good place to unwind during his retirement chapter.

Martinez has carved out a legendary career as one of the greatest MLB players of all time. As a result, it isn't surprising that the eight-time All-Star can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Martinez has a net worth of around $70 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Pedro Martinez's $5.3 million former home in Miami.