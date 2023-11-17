The Miz's mansion has been listed for sale. You can buy it from the WWE wrestler for a mere $12.5 million. Check out that fireplace!

Despite being constantly booed on WWE programming, almost every wrestling fan should admit that The Miz is one of the best on the microphone. The two-time WWE champion has put up several memorable promotions and has wrestled against WWE greats such as John Cena and The Rock.

Given The Miz's accomplishments in the WWE, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features The Miz's $12.5 million mansion in Westlake Village, Calif.

While The Miz has certainly made a name for himself in the WWE squared circle, his charisma eventually paved the way for him to make some appearances on the big screens. In fact, The Miz and his wife were even featured in the WWE show called Miz and Mrs. During the show, the wrestling couple featured their gorgeous Westlake Village home, which they acquired back in 2019 for $6.4 million.

However, fast forward to 2022, it seems like the couple is ready to move on from their Westlake Village estate. The Miz listed the property with an asking price of $12.5 million.

Here are some photos of The Miz's $12.5 million mansion in Westlake Village.



















Photos courtesy of: Los Angeles Times

The Miz's mansion sits on 1.27 acres of land. The home itself encompasses 10,000 square feet of living space. It includes six bedrooms.

The Westlake Village property also contains several features. These include an entrance with a spiral staircase, a spacious living room with a fireplace, a game room with a pool table, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, and a luxurious primary bathroom.

Aside from a solid interior, the property also boasts a nice outdoor space. The backyard features an outdoor patio with a dining area, a fireplace, and several sitting areas. Furthermore, the new homeowner can also enjoy a nice dip at the swimming pool with a fountain and a spa.

The Miz is one of the most exciting wrestlers in the WWE. Given his lengthy career and popularity, it isn't surprising that the must-see superstar can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. According to Celebrity Net Worth, The Miz has a net worth of around $14 million. Aside from a lengthy wrestling career, he also earned as a movie actor.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on The Miz's $12.5 million mansion in Westlake Village, California.