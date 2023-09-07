When The Miz invited “John Cena” into the ring for a very special edition of Miz TV, it created an all-time great moment that entertained fans at home almost as much as it angered the fans in North Carolina.

After being “cheated” – his words, not anyone elses – out of the win in his match against LA Knight at Payback by the special referee, the “A-Lister” decided to call Cena down to the ring and ask him one simple question: was he in cahoots with the “Megastar?”

Now for fans who who somehow missed RAW, you'll be shocked to learn that Cena did not come down to the ring for Miz TV, and as a result, Miz did the show alone. Still, that didn't stop him from conducting the interview solo, getting an answer, and even getting to lay out the “16-time champion” with a Skull Crushing Finale before issuing another challenge to LA Knight for a future match in a segment as entertaining as it was eyebrow-raising.

Stopping by the Pat McAfee Show to discuss the segment, which isn't exactly a safe space considering their interactions at WrestleMania, The Miz explained how the segment came together and why he was willing to lay out “Cena,” invisible or not.

“I don't care if it's real Cena, invisible Cena, I'll take him down each and every time, no doubt in my mind, every day, all day, that's just the type of person I am,” The Miz said via Fightful. “How dare him push me in my ring. You don't come into my ring in WWE, on Monday Night Raw, and come onto my show, Miz TV, and push me. I couldn't believe he ducked my swing, but once he swung at me, I know what's happening, I know the Skull Crushing Finale is happening, drop him out, and after the promo I threw him out of the ring because that's the type of man I am. That's my ring, and that's what I do.”

After complimenting cameraman Stu for his impeccable, dare-I-say, segment-making camera work, the Miz pointed out that, despite the hate me might receiver online, he still got thousands of hostile fans to chant “holy s**t” based on his work with an invisible foe, which is pretty darn hard to do.

“Look at me, I took off my jacket, and they started saying ‘Holy S**t' with an invisible person. That's how good I am. I'm real good,” The Miz declared.

Could LA Knight get the same sort of reaction in a segment with Imaginary Miz? Honestly, probably not. No, it takes a true heel with incredible timing and innate knowledge of the WWE crowd to get something like that over, and it's safe to say The Miz knocked that opportunity out of the park.

Booker T believes The Miz deserves more respect from the wrestling world.

While some fans, not to mention wrestlers like LA Knight, aren't the biggest fan of The Miz for one reason or another, on two-time WWE Hall of Famer who firmly doesn't fall into that camp is Booker T, who believes the “A-Lister” doesn't get enough credit for what he brings to the table.

“He's going to go down as one of the all-timers just by being the guy that has won by attrition,” Booker said. “Miz [doesn't] get hurt, he shows up on time, shows up ready to work every time, no matter what the job, what the task is. He goes out there and gets it done every time, whether you like it or not,” Booker T said via Wrestling Inc.

“That's the all-time utility guy right there that can pretty much go out there and do it all,” Booker T continued. “So that's why I give Miz so much credit, because he's been a guy that's been in the game for a long time and he knows what it means to be in the game. He knows what it means to stay in the game. That's why he's successful … If you don't want to be compared to someone like The Miz, you got a problem.”

Is Booker on the money? Is The Miz a legit all-timer, who will see his name remembered forever in the annals of professional wrestling history right alongside the NXT commentator in the WWE Hall of Fame? Putting all of the heelishness aside, it's hard to argue against Mr. Shucky Ducky Quack Quack, as after almost 20 years with the company and a pair of Grand Slam Championships, his resume is as good as anyone active today save maybe John Cena, invisible or not.