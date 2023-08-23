Inter Miami have won the Leagues Cup final by beating Nashville on penalties. It has been a remarkable turn of events for David Beckham's franchise, who were sitting at the bottom of the table just one month ago. The resurgence of Inter Miami has largely been boiled down to Lionel Messi.

The Argentine World Cup winner has largely been the center of attention since his move to Inter Miami from Paris Saint Germain (PSG). Nashville coach Gary Smith was quick to applaud Inter Miami and Lionel Messi's latest achievement. He said, “It was going to be a difficult one going into the game.”

“Amazingly, Inter Miami have been transformed in this last month, five weeks; the addition of Messi, as you know, and [Sergio] Busquets and [Jordi] Alba have made such a difference to that team.”

“So we knew it was going to be a tough one, but the guys put in a wonderful performance, and I think when you go to penalties, and the goalkeepers are going to be the difference, you know that it's the finest of margins.”

“He literally had two efforts at goal in the game, and I want to say he probably didn't touch the ball more than eight or ten times. But the unfortunate thing is, he is just unplayable in those moments.”

“Part of the process was to obviously try and limit that. Crazily he ended up on the ball through strange circumstances, a bit of a ricochet, and the rest of it you're fully aware of. He's absolutely clinical, and the finish is magnificent.”