Lionel Messi, now a part of Inter Miami, has issued a resounding warning to his MLS rivals as he continues to make history, reported by goal.com. The legendary Argentine, who recently clinched his seventh Ballon d’Or award, has expanded his illustrious trophy collection to a staggering 44 titles. With his latest triumph being the Leagues Cup, Messi is determined to leave an indelible mark on the MLS.

Messi's impact on the field has been swift and powerful, having already netted an impressive 10 goals in just seven appearances for Inter Miami. This remarkable feat has contributed significantly to the team's success and has solidified his status as one of the world's greatest footballers.

The 36-year-old's presence and influence have been tangible not only in terms of his individual performance but also in the team's mindset. He has set the tone for a culture of winning and high expectations within the club. DeAndre Yedlin, who was part of the Leagues Cup victory alongside Messi, emphasized how the team now enters matches with the expectation of victory.

In a recent Instagram post, Messi expressed his happiness at securing Inter Miami's first-ever title and conveyed his belief that this is just the beginning of many successes for the club. The co-owner of the team, Jorge Mas, echoed this sentiment, stating that Messi's influence will undoubtedly lead to more trophies for Inter Miami in the future.

As Inter Miami progresses, they are gearing up for their upcoming challenge in the U.S. Open Cup against Cincinnati. With Lionel Messi leading the charge, the team's focus is on securing yet another title. Beyond that, they aim to make a significant impact in the MLS, turning their season around and vying for a spot in the playoffs and a potential MLS Cup victory in 2023.

