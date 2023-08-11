2023 Leagues Cup action continues as Charlotte and Inter Miami meet in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for the quarterfinals. It's time to continue our soccer odds series with an Inter Miami-Charlotte prediction and pick.

Is there a bigger name in American sports right now than Lionel Messi? I find it hard to believe. The last few weeks for this soccer club have been life-changing. In just four appearances with his new club, the superstar has scored an immaculate seven goals with one assist and Inter has won all four matches. A team that sits in last place in the Eastern Conference in the MLS has turned things around by signing Messi and a few other of his former teammates. Inter doesn't care about their final result in the MLS as they are far behind, but they certainly want this Leagues Cup title to be theirs.

Charlotte isn't much higher than Miami in the standings. They sit in 12th place with 26 points while Miami has 18. The Crown took down a solid Houston Dynamo squad in the Round of 16 and before that, Cruz Azul in penalties in the Round of 32. Messi and his squad took down Cruz Azul in his debut match. Charlotte is (4-0) in the Leagues Cup and hopes to upset Messi and Miami Friday night.

Here are the Inter Miami-Charlotte soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Leagues Cup Odds: Inter Miami-Charlotte Odds

Inter Miami: -240 ML (Inter Miami to advance -470)

Charlotte: +500 ML (Charlotte to advance +250)

Draw: +340 ML

Over 2.5 Goals: -225

Under 2.5 Goals: +156

Note: All moneyline wagers are for the first 90 minutes plus stoppage time only.

How to Watch Leagues Cup Inter Miami vs. Charlotte

TV: Apple TV

Stream: Apple TV

Time: 8:30 ET/5:30 PT

Why Inter Miami Can Beat Charlotte

Miami is playing their best soccer since they have been inaugurated. Not only are they winning matches, they are scoring a ton of goals and selling out the stadiums. Having one of the best soccer players of all time on your roster certainly helps, but the squad is making the most of their opportunities. Inter barely snuck by against FC Dallas. They won in penalties as Dallas gave them fits for the entire two hours. If it wasn't for a Miami own goal from Marco Farfan in the 80th minute, then they wouldn't have needed the extra time to take them down. Miami was down 4-3 after that own goal and what do you know, Messi scored the equalizer in the 85th. It was a short comeback but a comeback nonetheless.

The reason why Miami can win this game is because they are the better team heading into this match. Opponents are having a hard time shutting down Messi and the fact that he already has seven goals in four games makes me believe he can continue this hot run.

Why Charlotte Can Beat Inter Miami

This will not be an easy match for The Crown. If this squad wants to advance to the semifinals then they must find a way to contain Messi. If they have to have two guys on him all night to do so then that might be their best chance of surviving. Messi is at his most dangerous early in the match and then very late in crunch time. The beginning stages of this match will be the most crucial. They can not let Miami get out to an early lead because Inter has the ability to control possession better than anyone else. If Charlotte can keep this a level game at worst by the half, then they will be in good shape.

Karol Swiderski leads the team with seven goals on the MLS season and Enzo Copetti is second with four. Justin Meram and Ben Bender both have three on the campaign.

Final Inter Miami-Charlotte Prediction & Pick

It's going to be hard to bet against Messi and Miami to advance tonight. They are flying high right now and should advance to the semifinals. They should also win this game in regulation time.

Final Inter Miami-Charlotte Prediction & Pick: Inter Miami -240 ML; Over 2.5 goals -225