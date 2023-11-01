Iowa State football LB Alec Cook and his teammates signed an NIL deal with Iowa Pork Producers for a genius marketing partnership.

The Iowa State football program is having an impressive 2023-24 season. The Cyclones have a record of 5-3 and are tied for third place in Big 12 football play. Iowa State is winning off the field as well. Freshman linebacker Alec Cook signed an NIL deal with the Iowa Pork Producers. Cook and some of his teammates joined forces for a genius marketing project.

Iowa State football players put the “name” in Name, Image, and Likeness

Alec Cook, Myles Purchase, Tyler Moore, Tommy Hamann, and Caleb Bacon teamed up with Iowa Pork Producers for the perfect slogan: “Purchase, more ham and bacon,” per On3 NIL.

It’s the sequel NIL needed. Iowa State's Alec Cook signed an NIL deal with the Iowa Pork Producers, joining Myles Purchase, Tyler Moore, Tommy Hamann and Caleb Bacon whose names collectively spell out the "purchase more ham and bacon" viral slogan. More: https://t.co/ygUDPwjnD5 pic.twitter.com/Y0SG5b6Kly — On3 NIL (@On3NIL) November 1, 2023

Surely, the players' advertisement will make viewers hungry. The marketing project yields great returns for Iowa Pork Producers and the five Iowa State players. Trish Cook, the president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association, had this say about the partnership:

“These young men are not only great football players, they also have strong academic records and great last names. We couldn't be more excited to work with them in this fun initiative to publicize Iowa pork,” Cook said.

Ham and bacon are not the only thing the Iowa State football team is hungry for.

The Cyclones are competing for a chance to play for a Big 12 football title. The team is on a roll after winning its last three matchups. Their most recent win against Baylor saw QB Rocco Becht throw for 238 yards and one touchdown. Meanwhile, trending linebacker Caleb Bacon had two tackles.

Iowa State needs all hands on deck for the next game against the 22nd-ranked Kansas Jayhawks. Perhaps the Cyclones can channel their breakfast meat enthusiasm into a win in Ames on Saturday.