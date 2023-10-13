In the first-ever matchup between these two teams, the Iowa State Cyclones hit the road as they will be facing one of the newly appointed Big 12 members, the Cincinnati Bearcats. With both teams trying to climb the ladder in the Big 12 standings, this will surely be a great first showdown. We have you covered with our college football odds series with an Iowa State-Cincinnati prediction and pick.

After an upset win at home against TCU last week, Iowa State marches into week seven, hoping to play spoiler again. Listed as a -6.5 point underdog against the Horned Frogs, the defense had its biggest performance of the season. By intercepting three different TCU quarterbacks for four total interceptions and adding two sacks, the Cyclones were able to lead from wire to wire. With the defense playing at the highest level they have seen this season, Iowa State looks ready for another upset.

The Cincinnati Bearcats will be looking to nab their first-ever Big 12 conference win after back-to-back weeks of tough losses. While the losses sting, they have maintained one of the hottest offenses in the nation. Led by starting quarterback Emory Jones, they have scored 24 or more points in four of their five games this season. In a must-win spot here, Jones will look to have his offense firing on all cylinders this Saturday.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Iowa State-Cincinnati Odds

Iowa State: +4.5 (-110)

Cincinnati: -4.5 (-110)

Over: 42.5 (-115)

Under: 42.5 (-105)

How to Watch Iowa State vs. Cincinnati Week 7

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET/9:00 a.m. PT

TV: FS1

Why Iowa State Will Cover The Spread

On paper, it may seem like Iowa State is mismatched in almost every facet of the game. However, they have the edge in one critical component that Cincinnati lacks: momentum. The Cyclones have won two of their last three games and are tied for third in the Big 12 standings. A phenomenal defensive effort has propelled these two wins against TCU and Oklahoma State. In these two games, Iowa State has combined for five interceptions and five sacks on the opposing quarterbacks.

This cushion the defense has been able to provide has allowed starting quarterback Rocco Becht to feel much more comfortable on offense. In these two wins, he has thrown for a combined 486 yards on a 65.2% completion percentage and added four touchdowns. This stretch has been the best of his career, and if they can keep up this complimentary style of football with this defensive presence and Becht's efficiency, they will most definitely be able to upset another Big 12 team.

The other area of the game Iowa State will look to expose Cincinnati in is their penalties problem. Iowa State has been a much more disciplined team than the Bearcats this season. In what is expected to be a very physical game, this awareness and discipline may just decide the game. Cincinnati has averaged 61 yards per game lost due to penalties relative to Iowa State's 41. Giving up first downs and good field position has been a severe pitfall to this Bearcat team, and it could be a serious problem again if the Cyclones expose them for it.

Why Cincinnati Will Cover The Spread

Cincinnati's record of 3-2 on the year and 0-2 in conference play does not tell the whole story of how well they have been able to play. Especially the rushing attack of quarterback Emory Jones and running back Corey Kiner. This duo's impact has led to one of the best ground games in all of college football. The Bearcats currently rank 10th in the nation in rushing yards per game, with a remarkable 220.2 per game. Even though neither player is exactly having a historic year, the back-and-forth runs they can produce are lethal to opposing teams and are the main reason the team has been able to average 30.0 points per game.

Facing off against a mediocre Iowa State run defense has to have these two excited for this matchup. The Cyclones have been averaging 133.8 rushing yards allowed to their opponents. Moreover, the last dual-threat quarterback they played was Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel. In that game, Gabriel was able to run for two touchdowns. With Jones on the same level as Gabriel, if not better, in terms of running the ball, he is in line for a big day on the ground alongside Kiner.

On the defensive front, this stout Cincinnati defense will look to take advantage of Iowa State's run game. Throughout the year, the Cyclones have frequently had to turn to running backs Eli Sanders and Abu Sama III when Rocco Becht has faced turnover troubles. However, Cincinnati will aim to shut that ground game down. The Bearcats have allowed the second-fewest rushing yards per game in the Big 12 and the 19th-fewest in the country with 100.4. If Becht's passes become errant, he cannot count on this rushing attack to bail him out this week.

Final Iowa State-Cincinnati Prediction & Pick

It is truly special when we are able to watch the first-ever matchup between any two teams. While the teams may not be where they want to be, they will give their all in a must-win game. Coming in on two different trajectories, with Cincinnati having lost three in a row and Iowa State winning two of their last three, momentum will play a key factor. However, I expect Cincinnati's rushing attack between Kiner and Jones to have a field day and lead them to cover the spread. I am taking the Cincinnati Bearcats at -4.5.

Final Iowa State-Cincinnati Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati -4.5 (-110)