The Hurricanes look to continue their win streak as we continue our NHL odds series with an Islanders-Hurricanes prediction and pick.

The Carolina Hurricanes look to continue their win streak as they face the New York Islanders. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with an Islanders-Hurricanes prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Islanders come into the game sitting at 8-7-6 on the year so far. They have been streaky as of late. After losing seven in a row, the Islanders won three in a row but now have lost two straight. Last time out, they faced the New Jersey Devils. It was a high-scoring affair that started with a Bo Horvat power play goal. The Devils would tie it up to make it 1-1 in the first period. In the second, the Devils scored again, but the Islanders answered back with three goals in five minutes to lead 4-2 going into the third. In the third, Jack Hughes would score, and then Nico Hischier tied it up on the power play. With 23 seconds left in the game, Curtis Lazar scored to give the Devils a 5-4 victory.

The Hurricanes come into the game at 13-8-0 this year. They have won four of their last five, with the only loss being to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Last time out, they faced the Philadelphia Flyers. Michael Bunting scored just under six minutes into the game, to give them a 1-0 lead. In the second period, the Flyers scored to tie it up, but Brendan Lemieux scored to give the Hurricanes the lead once again. In the third, they would add two more, and that would lead to a 4-1 victory in the game.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Islanders-Hurricanes Odds

New York Islanders: +1.5 (-154)

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+128)

Over: 5.5. (-130)

Under: 5.5 (+106)

How to Watch Islanders vs. Hurricanes

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+/HULU

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Islanders Will Cover The Spread

The Islanders are led in points this year by Mathew Brazal. Brazil leads the team in points and is tied for the team lead in assists. He has six goals and 13 assists on the year, with two goals and six assists on the power play. He is tied for the lead in assists with blue-liner Noah Dobson. Dobson comes into the game with five goals on the year and 13 assists. That gives him 18 points on the year, while he has been solid on the power play. Dobson comes in with one goal and eight assists on the year on the power play.

The team leader in goals this year is Brock Nelson. He has ten goals on the year to lead the way, with six assists, which gives him a third-ranked 16 points on the year. Meanwhile, Bo Horvat leads the way on the power play, three of his six goals this year have come on the power play. Further, he has nine assists on the year with five of them coming on the power play, and another one coming while short-handed.

On the year, the Islanders are struggling to score. They are 30th in the NHL in goals this year, sitting at 2.62 goals per game this year. The Islanders are on eighth in the NHL on the power play this year, with a 22.4 percent conversion rate. They have also struggled on the penalty kill this year. They have a 70.6 percent success rate, which ranks them 31st in the league.

It will be Semyon Varlamov in goal today. He is 3-3-1 on the year with a 2.30 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage. Last time out, he was solid, saving 28 of 31 shots in the game and taking the win. That broke a three-game losing streak for him. This year, when Varlamov has a save percentage over .900, he is just 4-2, with two of the games being shutouts.

Why The Hurricanes Will Cover The Spread

The Hurricanes are led in points by Sebastian Aho this year. He comes into the game leading the team in both points and assists this year. Aho has five goals and 14 assists on the year, good for 19 points. He has four assists on the power play this year while having a goal and an assist shorthanded this year. Meanwhile, Seth Jarvis has been great on the power play this year. Five of his nine goals have come on the power play this year. Meanwhile, he has nine assists on the year to give him 18 points on the year.

Meanwhile, the leader in goals this year is Teuvo Teravanien. He comes into the game with ten goals on the year and six assists to give him 16 points on the year. Three of those goals and two of the assists come on the power play. Meanwhile, Michael Bunting is also doing work on the power play. He has three of his five goals on the power play this year.

The Hurricanes have been an average team scoring this year. They sit 12th in the league with a 3.33 goals per-game average. On the power play, they are 13th in the NHL. they have converted 21.1 percent of their chances this year, with 16 power-play goals. On the penalty kill, they are 24th in the NHL, with a 75.4 percent success rate.

The Hurricanes will be starting Pyotr Kochetkov in goal tonight. Kochetkov is 3-4-0 on the ear with a 2.65 goals against average and a .894 save percentage. He has won his last three games and the last time out was amazing. He saved 28 of 29 shots on his way to a victory. In his starts this month, Kochetkov has a .929 save percentage and a 1.73 goals-against average.

Final Islanders-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

The Islanders have lost two in a row, and have been struggling. They are not a high-scoring team and the defense has faltered as of late. The Hurricanes are a team that can put up goals in bunches. When they are on, they will score with ease. With how rough the penalty kill has been for the Islanders, expect the Hurricanes to get one when a man is up. Further, expect Kochetkov to keep playing well in the net. All of this will lead to the Hurricanes getting the cover.

Final Islanders-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick: Hurricanes -1.5 (+128)