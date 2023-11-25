Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point were on fire for the Tampa Bay Lightning as the team set an NHL record against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Tampa Bay Lightning entered Friday night's game looking to get back on track. Their three-game winning streak was snapped by the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday. Tampa Bay began a three-game road trip on Friday, and they likely couldn't have scripted a better start. They defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 8-2, sending the crowd home immensely disappointed.

Tampa's win came despite their inability to create a ton of shots. They recorded just 14 shots on goal against Carolina. And yet, they scored at a historic pace. In fact, the Lightning's 57.1% shooting percentage on Friday set a new NHL record for highest single-game shooting percentage, according to NHL on TNT analyst Chris Jastrzembski.

Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov led the way offensively for the Bolts. Point scored a hat trick against the Hurricanes and added two assists to boot. Kucherov, meanwhile, scored twice and recorded four assists to come out of this game with six points on the night.

Lightning star returns to the ice

Perhaps overshadowed by the Lightning's offensive explosion is the return of their star man in net. Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy made his season debut on Friday night. The 29-year-old missed the team's first 20 games of the year due to offseason back surgery.

Against the Hurricanes, Vasilevskiy didn't need to do too much. Still, he turned away 22 of the 24 shots he faced to hold the fort down during the blowout. It's a promising performance between the pipes from the two-time Stanley Cup champion.

Friday's blowout of the Hurricanes is Tampa Bay's fourth win in their last five games. The Lightning certainly hope to make it five wins in six games when they take on the Colorado Avalanche on Monday night.