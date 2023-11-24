Two teams on winning streaks collide as we continue our NHL odds series with an Islanders-Senators prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Two teams on winning streaks collide as the New York Islanders face the Ottawa Senators. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with an Islanders-Senators prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Islanders are 7-6-5 on the year and were on a seven-game losing streak until winning the last two games. They broke the streak beating the Flames 5-4, and then last time out faced the Flyers. The Islanders took a 1-0 less than two minutes into the game and would extend it to 2-0 in the second. The Flyers answered back in the second period, to make it 2-1, but the Islanders would make it 3-1 just 2:33 in the third on a Brock Nelson goal. With under five minutes left in the game, the Flyers made it a one-goal game, but could not get the goal to tie it, as the Islanders won 3-2.

Meanwhile, the Senators are 8-7-0 on the year. They come into the game-winning three straight games, including a defensive battle last time out. Last time out they faced the Wild. No one scored in the first period, and the Wild took the lead in the second. It was Marco Rossi who scored to open the game, and the Wild took that 1-0 lead into the third period. In the third period, Erik Brannstrom scored to tie the game up, and the game would go to a shootout, where the Senators would win on a Josh Norris shot in the third round of the shootout.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Islanders-Sentaors Odds

New York Islanders: +112

Ottawa Senators: -134

Over: 6.5 (+100)

Under: 6.5 (-122)

How to Watch Islanders vs. Senators

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Islanders Will Win

The Islanders are right now 30th in the NHL in scoring this year. The top line is led by Mathew Barzal, Bo Horvat, and Simon Holmstrom. Barzal leads the team in points this year. He comes into the game with four goals and 11 assists on the year, with one goal and five assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Horvat is tied for second on the team in goals this year. He has five goals this year with nine assists on the year. He has scored two of those on the power play as well. Holmstrom has just four points this year, but all four goals on the year.

The team leader in goals is Brock Nelson. He comes into the game with ten goals and four assists. That gives him 14 points, which is tied for third on the team. Tied for the team lead in points is Noah Dobson. The defender has been solid on the offensive side of the ice this year. He has five goals this year with ten assists. Seven of those assists have come into the power play this year. Meanwhile, Pierre Engval has also been solid for the team this year. He has just one goal, but he has assisted on nine of them.

The power play conversion rate has been solid for the Islanders. They sit tenth in the NHL with a 22.0 percent conversion rate. Still, that is for just 11 goals this year, which ranks 21st in the NHL this year. The Islanders have struggled heavily on the penalty kill though. They rank 31st in the NHL, killing off penalties just 70.0 percent of the time.

The Islanders are expected to send Ilya Sorokin to defend the net today. He is 5-3-4- on the year with a 3.21 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage. He was great last time out though. In his last game with the Flyers, he saved 34 of 36 chances. That gave him a .944 save percentage, which was his third-highest mark of the year. He also took the win in the game.

Why The Senators Will Win

The Senators rank fourth in the NHL in goals scored this year, sitting at 3.73 goals per game on the season. They are led by Tim Stutzle. He comes into the game leading the team in points on the year with 20 of them. Stutzle has four goals and 16 assists on the season, with five of those assists coming on the power play. Meanwhile, Brady Tkachuk leads the team in goals this year. He has ten of them, with three coming on the power play. Combined with his four assists, he is third on the team in points this year with 14. He also has two assists coming on the power play this season.

Second on the team in points is Claude Giroux. Giroux comes into the game with five goals and 11 assists. The five goals are tied for second on the team, and his 11 assists are second on the team this year. He also has a goal and three assists on the power play this year. Meanwhile, Josh Norris and Jakob Chychrun are also tied for second on the team in goals this year. Norrise comes into the game with his five goals and four assists on the year. He has two goals and three assists on the power play. Chychrun has scored five goals while playing as a defender this year. He also has seven assists on the year.

On the power play this year, the Senators are 16th in the NHL. They have converted 19.7 percent of their chances so far this year, good for 13 goals on the power play. Meanwhile, they are 18th on the penalty kill, with a 78.4 kill rate in those situations.

It will be Joonas Korpisalo in the goal today for the Senators. He was considered day-to-day but is the expected goalie in this one. He is 5-4-0 on the year with a 3.17 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. This month he has been solid. In four of five games he has had a save percentage better than .900. Still, he has allowed three or more goals in four of the five starts.

Final Islanders-Senators Prediction & Pick

The Islanders are struggling to score this year, while the Senators are scoring a ton. The Senators may not be great on the power play, but with how bad the Islanders are when down a man, expect that to be a difference in this game. The Senators will score on the power play while continuing to score at high volume. The Islanders will not be able to keep up in this one.

Final Islanders-Senators Prediction & Pick: Senators ML (-134)