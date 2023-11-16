The Canucks spoiled Bo Horvat's return to Vancouver on Wednesday, but the former captain scored a goal in the Islanders' sixth straight loss.

Former Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat scored a goal in his first game in front of the Rogers Arena faithful since being traded to Long Island last season — but it wasn't enough as the surging Canucks beat the New York Islanders 4-3 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Horvat gave his new club a 3-1 lead midway through the second period, but that's all the offense the team would muster. The Canucks scored three unanswered to send a reeling Isles team to their sixth straight defeat to fall to 5-6-4.

“It's tough not to feel [like here we go again] when things are going the way they are,” Horvat explained afterwards regarding the skid. “The frustrating part is 5-on-5 we're not playing bad hockey.”

Mix of boos and cheers in Horvat's return

Horvat was booed for most of the game but was given a standing ovation from fans and players on both benches after a video tribute in the first period.

“It definitely felt good, I'm not going to lie. It was an emotional night,” reflected the longtime Canuck turned New York Islander. “It brought back a ton of memories and the whole tribute and everybody, the way they reacted, it just meant a lot to me. It was pretty special and I had a lot of good times here, a lot of firsts and a lot of memories, so it was a special night. Too bad we couldn't get the two points, but one I won't forget.”

Bo Horvat gets emotional watching his tribute video in his first visit back to Vancouver since being traded. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/bHZ2qjiL38 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 16, 2023

A native of London, Canada, Horvat played the first nine seasons of his NHL career in British Columbia. He was traded to the Islanders on Jan. 30 after failing to negotiate a long-term contract with the club.

The boo birds were likely due to Horvat's comments last season, when he described New York as “much better than Vancouver, I'll tell you that” in a post-game interview at UBS Arena.

Still, Horvat was a key piece of this team for a long time, and it's clear he still commands respect from both the fanbase and organization.

Canucks win yet again

For Vancouver, it was their second win in a row and 12th on the campaign — in just 16 tries. The Canucks have vaulted past the Vegas Golden Knights for first place in the Western Conference as the cinderella season continues.