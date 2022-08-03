Kevin Durant is now reportedly set to sit down with Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai as his trade saga drags on. He’s already indicated that he wants out, but at this point, Brooklyn’s insane trade demands are making things very difficult for both KD and rival teams that might be interested in the former league MVP.

Los Angeles Lakers icon Shaquille O’Neal has now chimed in on this issue. When asked if he thought the Boston Celtics should push through with their pursuit of Durant, Shaq said that he doesn’t believe it would be worth it for Boston. O’Neal thinks very highly of Jaylen Brown, and he is adamant that the Celtics should just run it back with their current squad as opposed to bringing in the want-away Nets superstar.

Shaq then dropped a harsh truth bomb about Durant basically abandoning Brooklyn after they built their team around him. O’Neal then revealed that in his mind, he believes that KD is trying to take the easy way out here (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“When you put a house together, you should live in it,” Shaq said. “… You, as a leader, should make it work, but you don’t want to make it work, I guess. … You know he’s probably trying to get to a contender. It’s easier that way.”

This won’t be the first time for Kevin Durant. A few years ago, he left the Oklahoma City Thunder to join Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. The Dubs were already in the midst of a dynasty at that time, and true enough, KD’s arrival led to two more titles for Golden State.

It seems that Shaq thinks KD is taking on the same part right now. Instead of grinding it out in Brooklyn, Durant now wants to jump ship again to join a team that’s going to contend for the title in 2022-23.