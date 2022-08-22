After being selected as the No. 2 overall pick by the Golden State Warriors during the 2020 NBA Draft, James Wiseman has played just 39 games over the past two seasons. The highly-touted big man sat out the entirety of last season rehabbing a meniscus tear on his right knee, and at this point, we have yet to really see what Wiseman can bring to the table.

The former Memphis standout now appears to have recovered fully from his injury, and all signs are pointing to the notion that he’ll be ready to go for the Dubs for the upcoming season. It’s been a long and hard journey for the 21-year-old, but at this point, he’s able to look at his ordeal with his head held high (via CJ Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle):

“Just experience, going through adversity, it teaches you a lot,” Wiseman said. “It basically draws you closer to yourself. I’m not afraid to be myself anymore. I’m happy about everything I’ve gone through because it’s molded me into the person I am today. It’s strengthened me mentally, physically, in all aspects.”

A lot will be riding on this season for James Wiseman as he tries to prove that he is indeed the player the Warriors envisioned when they used their second overall pick a couple of years back. He’s also going to be re-joining a team that’s out to defend their title, so it goes without saying that all eyes will be on Golden State this coming season. Wiseman will be playing under a microscope, and it will be interesting if the 7-foot big man will be able to thrive in this high-profile environment.