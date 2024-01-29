J.B. Bickerstaff is the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Let's get to know J.B. Bickerstaff's wife Nikki Bickerstaff.

J.B. Bickerstaff, also known as John-Blair Bickerstaff, has played an instrumental role for the Cleveland Cavaliers from the sidelines. Under Bickerstaff's watch as head coach, the Cavaliers are on the right track to become a competitive squad, especially after still recovering from LeBron James' second departure from the franchise in 2018.

With Bickerstaff as the head coach, the Cavs made their first playoff appearance in 2023, the first time the franchise made the postseason since James left. While Bickerstaff is in the process of figuring out how to turn the Cavs into a legitimate contender, the NBA coach has all the support off the sidelines thanks to his loving and supportive wife. For this piece, let's get to know more about J.B. Bickerstaff's wife Nikki Bickerstaff.

Who is Nikki Bickerstaff?

J.B. Bickerstaff's wife is Nikki Bickerstaff. Nikki Bickerstaff, formerly known as Nikki Jones, was born in 1978 in Canby, Oregon. She attended the University of Arizona, where she earned a bachelor's degree of arts in marketing and management.

After graduating from the University of Arizona, Nikki garnered some work experience by serving as an assistant buyer at luxury retailer Neiman Marcus.

Years later, Nikki was hired by 944 Media as a business development director. 944 Media is an entertainment and lifestyle magazine. Her working experience here eventually paved the way for Nikki to work for METRO as an associate publisher.

Nikki Bickerstaff's career as a businesswoman

After gaining some experience at Neiman Marcus, Nikki served as one of the owners for Urban Angels Boutique. Apart from Urban Angels Boutique, she also served as an owner for a boutique called Halo.

Fast forward to 2017, Nikki helped launched a Crumbl Cookie franchise. Crumbl Cookie first started when the Bickerstaff family went on a vacation together.

In a report by Cleveland.com, Nikki said “My sister brought out this pink box, and our kids went crazy. They were ecstatic about it. J.B. and I were looking at each other like, what is this? We knew nothing about it. We never heard of it, but the cookies were amazing. I had the banana cream pie, and it was the best cookie I ever had. So that weekend, I Googled the website, checked it out and sent an email to franchising asking if there were any opportunities in Ohio. It happened that quick.”

Like a true businesswoman, Nikki scouted the Cleveland area for any spaces available with the intention of having soccer moms as the target market.

In the same interview with Cleveland.com, the Cavs head coach's wife continued “We live in Avon Lake and our kids play soccer in Rocky River on a regular basis. Crumbl’s target audience is soccer moms, so we felt like there was a natural alignment there.”

With Five Below relinquishing their lease, this paved the way for the Bickerstaff family to launch Crumbl Cookie while enjoying 2,000 square feet of working space. Since then, Nikki has been highly successful.

Some of the milestones include having over 70 employed workers and the opening of a second branch in Fairview Park. For Nikki, the success of Crumbl Cookie lies in the freshness and alluring taste of their products.

In the article by Cleveland.com, Nikki mentioned “It’s the world’s best cookie. They’re always hot and fresh. We make them from scratch.”

Apart from being a co-owner of Crumbl Cookie, as per her LinkedIn profile, Nikki also works as the CEO and Founder of sports digital app League Life. It was Nikki's intentions of modernizing and digitalizing lifestyle information helpful to various players and their families.

Nikki Bickerstaff's marriage with J.B. Bickerstaff

Based on reports, the Cavaliers head coach met his wife through their mutual friends, probably though University of Arizona alumni Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye. After meeting each other, the couple shared their vows in 2011.

Since then, the couple has been going strong. J.B. Bickerstaff has a net worth of $5 million. They've also raised three beautiful children together. The names of their children are Blakely, Blade, and Blair.

J.B. Bickerstaff and Nikki Bickerstaff making an impact on education

Coach Bickerstaff & his wife Nikki visited @GrizzliesPrep this morning to congratulate & present 30 scholars with two tickets to tonight's game for completing their March Madness reading challenge!

💙 pic.twitter.com/WOhp62TTOX — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) April 6, 2018

The Bickerstaffs have been involved in promoting education in Cleveland for a number of years. They have promoted reading and donated in many ways.

For example, in 2020, the Bickerstaff couple put in a joint effort to help out students in the Cleveland community, according to a report by the Akron Beacon Journal. In partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio, the Cavs coach and his wife distributed free iPads and a year of internet service to various high school students in the community in order to give them the much-needed resources to complete their high school education amidst the tough COVID-19 pandemic.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on J.B. Bickerstaff's wife Nikki Bickerstaff.