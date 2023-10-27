JB Bickerstaff's net worth in 2023 is $5 million. Bickerstaff has held down many associate and interim head-coaching positions. It is time for him to show his worth as a head coach. Let's look at JB Bickerstaff's net worth in 2023.

What is JB Bickerstaff's net worth in 2023?: $5 million (estimate)

JB Bickerstaff's net worth in 2023 sits at about $5 million, according to Allfamousbirthday.

Bickerstaff was born on March 10, 1979, in Denver. He is the son of former NBA coach Bernie Bickerstaff. Bernie is a co-worker of his son, currently serving in a senior basketball advisor role with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

JB's basketball career began at East High School in Denver before attending Oregon State. After two seasons with Oregon State, Bickerstaff enrolled at the University of Minnesota.

In his final college basketball season, Bickerstaff averaged 10.9 points and 6.1 rebounds. That was the end of his playing career, as he stayed away from basketball until the 2004 season.

JB Bickerstaff's early coaching career

Bickerstaff spent his first three seasons on the sidelines as an assistant coach with the Charlotte Bobcats. This tenure lasted three seasons, eventually moving to the Minnesota Timberwolves for four seasons until 2011.

The Houston Rockets hired Bickerstaff as an assistant coach on July 14, 2011. He held the position until the 2015 season when the Rockets fired Kevin McHale. The Rockets made Bickerstaff his replacement, naming him the interim head coach.

He led the team to a 37-34 record and a fourth-place finish in the Southwest Division. The team was ousted in five games in the first round of the playoffs. Bickerstaff's interests didn't match with the Rockets, and he withdrew his name from the head-coaching search.

Bickerstaff decided to join the Memphis Grizzlies coaching staff as an associate head coach instead. In his second season with the team, the Grizzlies fired David Fizdale and named Bickerstaff their interim head coach.

He finished the season with a 15-48 record, but they saw enough to make him their permanent head coach. He stayed on for one more season, going 33-49 and missing the playoffs. The Grizzlies decided he wasn't their guy either and fired him shortly after the season ended.

JB Bickerstaff joins the Cavaliers

Bickerstaff wasn't out of work for long after being let go by the Grizzlies. The Cleveland Cavaliers named him their new associate head coach on May 19, 2019.

Two months into the season, John Beilein resigned as head coach, and Bickerstaff was the new head coach. On March 10, 2020, Bickerstaff signed a multi-year contract. On Dec. 25, 2021, the Cavaliers signed Bickerstaff to a multiyear contract extension.

2020-21 was a tough first season for Bickerstaff, going 22-50 and missing the playoffs. The team improved in his second season, going 44-38 but still missed the playoffs.

The Cavaliers acquired Donovan Mitchell in the 2022 offseason, setting them up to take an enormous leap in the Eastern Conference. They were one of the conference's best teams in the 2022-23 season, finishing with a record of 51-31.

They were second in the Central division and had to face a Cinderella-story New York Knicks team in the first round. None of Cleveland's players performed to their capabilities for the entire series, and the Knicks knocked them out in five games.

There are hopes that the Cavaliers will be a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference again this season. They have the playoff experience now and are sure not to take their opponents for granted as they did with the Knicks.

The Cavaliers must make some noise this season, as it is the worst-kept secret that Mitchell may be leaving the team in free agency. Bickerstaff is pressured to remain competitive, hoping to keep Mitchell and his job.

Nevertheless, was JB Bickerstaff's net worth in 2023 a surprise?