Jada Pinkett Smith, a close friend of Tupac Shakur, expressed hope for answers and closure after the arrest of suspect Duane “Keffe D” Davis in connection with Shakur's 1996 murder.

In her Instagram stories, she stated: “Now I hope we can get some answers and have some closure,” along with an emotive “R.I.P. Pac” message.

There has been no arrest made after Tupac's death in 1996. But recently, prosecutors revealed that they had a match for his murder. Later on, they arrested and charged Davis with murder in Las Vegas. Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc DiGiacomo characterized Davis as the “on-ground, on-site commander” who “ordered the death” of Shakur. The arrest followed a raid on a Henderson, Nevada home linked to Davis' wife, Pamela Clemons.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Tupac Shakur developed their friendship while attending the Baltimore School for the Arts in the mid-'80s. In a previous interview, Jada recalled their first meeting, describing Shakur as a magnetic personality who quickly drew her in. Despite initial impressions, they hit it off. Both never expected the level of success they would achieve.

Now, this isn't the only time Jada mentioned Tupac in her social media. Recently, she shared a throwback video of herself and Shakur lip-syncing to “Parents Just Don't Understand” by DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince. The latter became her now-husband, Will Smith.

Because of Jada and Tupac's close bond, Smith even openly confessed to experiencing jealousy over their friendship.

The arrest of a suspect in the long-standing case has sparked hope for Jada to resolve the mysteries surrounding Tupac Shakur's tragic murder.