Jada Pinkett Smith took a nostalgic trip back to the '90s with an Instagram post featuring an unearthed video of herself and the late Tupac Shakur, Revolt reports. In the throwback footage, the two high school friends are seen dancing and lip-syncing to DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince's 1988 hit “Parents Just Don't Understand.” Will Smith, who would later become Jada's husband, was one half of the Fresh Prince duo.

Pinkett Smith shared the video with the caption, “Here is part of the original video of Pac and I doing a terrible job at lip-syncing Parents Just Don't Understand.” The actress and Shakur attended the Baltimore School for the Arts together, where they developed a close friendship.

In her social media posts, Jada Pinkett Smith also linked the video to her upcoming book, “Worthy,” set to release on October 17. An excerpt from the memoir reads, “Not in a million years would I have dreamed that the Fresh Prince and I would become, um, very acquainted. Not in a million years did I imagine three lives, their fates, would be so intertwined.”

Reflecting on the lip-sync video, she added, “And… I never would have imagined that this video would become a tangible memory of the last time Pac and I were simply kids together. Pac and I lip-syncing ‘Parents Just Don't Understand' by Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince during our junior year in high school. Who would have thought?”

Jada Pinkett Smith has previously spoken about her close relationship with Tupac Shakur, describing their connection as “instant” and their bond as being “pretty much inseparable” during their time together.