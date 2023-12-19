The Jaguars added a quarterback as Trevor Lawrence battles an injury.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly signing quarterback EJ Perry, his agent Sean Stellato confirmed via Adam Schefter of ESPN. Perry, who shares an agent with New York Giants QB Tommy DeVito, will provide depth for Jacksonville with Trevor Lawrence currently in concussion protocol.

Perry was an undrafted free agent who has played in training camp with the Jaguars and Houston Texans in the past. He played his college ball at Brown University and displayed signs of potential. He hasn't received much of an opportunity in the NFL yet, but at 25-years old perhaps he will get a chance at some point down the road.

For now, he will be placed as the No. 3 QB on the Jaguars' depth chart, trailing Lawrence and CJ Beathard.

Jaguars' playoff outlook

Jacksonville was defeated in Week 15 by the Baltimore Ravens, losing 23-7. Lawrence played the entire game and finished with 264 passing yards and a touchdown on 25-43 passing. He was placed in concussion protocol after the game, however, leading Jacksonville to add Perry.

The Jaguars now hold an 8-6 record following Sunday's loss. All of the sudden, the AFC South as become incredibly competitive with the Indianapolis Colts and Texans also sporting 8-6 records. All three teams will have decent chances of winning the division.

Jacksonville is certainly hopeful that Lawrence can return as soon as possible. They will proceed with caution since the QB is in concussion protocol, though.

The Jaguars' upcoming schedule isn't too difficult but they cannot afford to take any team for granted. Jacksonville, who has dropped three consecutive games, will battle the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road in Week 16.