Will he miss some games?

The Jacksonville Jaguars did not get a good outing against the Baltimore Ravens. Doug Pederson saw his squad collapse and now has to recalibrate their plans to notch a postseason berth. Lamar Jackson proved to be too tall of a challenge. But, that could be the least of their concerns moving forward as Trevor Lawrence's injury update just came in.

Trevor Lawrence is now headed into concussion protocol, per Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network. The Jaguars quarterback's status for the next game remains uncertain as Doug Pederson could only reveal the immediate next steps. Obviously, he would need some time to recover which would mean fewer star-caliber players in their offense in the closing games of the season.

Lawrence was still showing out for the Jaguars even after having just recovered from an ankle injury. His performance left a lot to be desired as he was outgunned by Lamar Jackson. The only silver lining was his 264 passing yards but this took 25 completions on 43 attempts. These 18 misses were eclipsed by the Ravens star's efficiency with the ball.

Jackson recorded only 14 completions on 24 attempts which still got them 171 passing yards. An interception also plagued him during the four quarters but his versatility was on show. He led the team in rushing to give them more yardage. This got him 12 carries and 97 rushing yards to get a 23 to 7 victory.

This was a tough challenge for the Jaguars and they will continue to face them. Hopefully, Lawrence would be back to help them brave the storms en route to a postseason berth.