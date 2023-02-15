Wide receiver Calvin Ridley, formerly of the Atlanta Falcons and now of the Jacksonville Jaguars, drew tons of scrutiny after the NFL decided to suspend him indefinitely for betting on games. Ridley missed the entirety of the 2022 season as a result, although his suspension did not preclude the Jaguars from gambling and trading for him in November 2022.

With the season officially in the rearview mirror following the Kansas City Chiefs’ triumph over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, the NFL could decide on Ridley’s future soon. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, today (Wednesday, February 15) is the first day that Ridley could apply for reinstatement.

It’s unclear how lenient or stringent the NFL would be when it comes to their decision on Calvin Ridley’s future. After all, gambling on NFL games while being an active professional player threatens the integrity of competition.

To Ridley’s credit, however, the league reportedly found no evidence that he used any insider information that helped him place favorable bets. Moreover, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that Ridley did not bet on Falcons games in which he could have swung the outcome.

In addition, Calvin Ridley cooperated fully with the NFL’s investigations and, as commissioner Roger Goodell said, Ridley also admitted his actions. Perhaps this could lead to his seamless reinstatement with the Jaguars, the team that fell to the Chiefs in the NFL Divisional Round of this year’s postseason.

As a result of Ridley’s suspension, his $11.116 salary for 2022 did not count against the Jaguars’ cap. If the NFL reinstates the 28-year old, he will be making the same amount for the 2023 season.