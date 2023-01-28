The Jacksonville Jaguars are this year’s pleasant surprise in the NFL. After a horrid start to the year, the Jags scratched and clawed their way into the playoffs. There, they knocked out the LA Chargers in the first round before losing to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite the loss, there’s plenty of reasons for the team to be excited for the next season. One of these reasons is Calvin Ridley, the suspended WR that the Jaguars are optimistic will be reinstated soon, per Dov Kleiman.

The #Jaguars say they "feels strongly" that suspended WR Calvin Ridley will be reinstated this offseason. Ridley sat out the 2022 season after getting suspended for betting on NFL games. He was later traded to the Jags for two draft picks. A big weapon for Lawrence if he plays. pic.twitter.com/KwF5P5q8GJ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 28, 2023

The Jaguars already have a pretty formidable receiving core. Their big acquisitions in Christian Kirk and Zay Jones have panned out pretty well. Evan Engram is starting to turn some of his doubters into believers. And, of course, Trevor Lawrence has shown that he has the potential to take over games when needed.

It was looking grim for Jacksonville at first last season. They started off 2-6, winning those two games early into the year. Kirk and Jones, who were already seen as overpays, were viewed as detriments in more ways than one. The bust tag was being placed on Lawrence. However, they executed an impressive turnaround that resulted in their first playoff win since 2017. The defense was possessed by the spirit of Sacksonville, and the offense came through when it mattered.

The Jaguars still have a long way to go before actually competing for the title. Still, having talented wide receivers like Calvin Ridley (who they traded for in the season) and the rest of their core is a good sign, as well as an elite defense. All they need now is how to figure out how to make it consistent