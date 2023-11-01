Jason Kidd's wife is Porschla Coleman. Kidd has carved out a Hall of Fame career as a basketball player. However, the 10-time All-Star is also facing a daunting task of transforming the Luka Doncic-led Dallas Mavericks into a championship team, as a coach. This has helped Kidd build a net worth of $85 million.

It's safe to say that Kidd will have his hands full in stirring the squad, after its repeated disappointing performances as of late. But while Kidd will have a busy time during the grueling NBA season, he does come home to a loving family that should help him unwind from his worries. For this piece, let's get to know more about Jason Kidd's wife Porschla Coleman.

Who is Porschla Coleman?

Porschla Coleman was born on July 12, 1985, in Van Nuys, Calif. She attended Hollywood High School.

Around this time, Coleman was discovered by modeling agency, Front Management. This ultimately convinced her to start a modeling career.

Porschla Coleman becomes a model

After opting to choose a modeling career, Coleman decided to move to New York City. Since then, Coleman has bagged modeling gigs with high-profile brands including Danskin, RocaWear and Frederick’s of Hollywood. Furthermore, she is also an ambassador for Haute Living.

Aside from modeling and serving as an ambassador for Haute Living, Coleman also works as a writer for the luxury lifestyle magazine. As per Haute Living, Coleman writes articles mostly about fashion.

Given Coleman's popularity as a model, it isn't surprising that she eventually landed roles in front of television screens. She made appearances in television talk show Entertainment Tonight, The Morning Blend, and news outlet Access Hollywood. Furthermore, according to IMDB, Coleman also made appearances in TV series Star Search and the hit reality series Khloe & Lamar.

Porschla Coleman's relationship with Jason Kidd

As per The Sun, Coleman and Kidd started dating in 2008. Two years later, the couple welcomed their first child together named Chance.

Afterwards, the couple decided to get engaged before officially tying the knot 13 months later. Since then, the couple has been going strong together.

In fact, they now have three children together. Aside from Chance, Cooper and Noah soon followed after.

But aside from their children together, it seems like Coleman is also taking up the role of a stepmother, given that Kidd also had three children from his previous marriage with journalist Joumana Kidd.

Coleman and Kidd have been supportive in each other's careers. In fact, the 10-time All-Star even gave a shoutout to his wife on his social media platform after Coleman was featured on Miami Shoot Magazine.

Jason Kidd's Hamptons car accident

While Kidd and Coleman seemed to have their relationship figured out now, the path to a stable one wasn't easy. Back in 2012, Kidd reportedly partied hard with his wife Coleman at the SL East nightclub. It's worth noting that Kidd had recently signed a lucrative three-year, $9.5 million contract with the New York Knicks.

During the party, Kidd and Coleman reportedly engaged in a quarrel over Kidd posing for a photo with a fan. However, the worst part came after the party, when the intoxicated NBA champion crashed his SUV on a pole.

This led to Kidd being charged with DWI. However, he was released without bail.

Porschla Coleman launches her children's clothing line

While Kidd is busy whipping the Mavericks in shape during the NBA season, Coleman no longer does modeling full time. Instead, she keeps herself busy by becoming an entrepreneur.

The former model decided to launch her own children's clothing line and named it after her first son with Kidd, Chance Kidd. Coleman claimed that she didn't like going shopping for her kids, given how they grow up fast.

Jason Kidd and Porschla Coleman's charitable endeavors

Aside from starting her own children's clothing line, Coleman also decided to help her husband run The Jason Kidd Foundation by serving as the foundation's executive director. The Jason Kidd Foundation makes it a goal to improve the education status for the youth.

Furthermore, Coleman and Kidd have also worked together with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. The couple's collaboration with the organization aimed to increase awareness and to earn some much-needed financial support for blood cancer research purposes.

For the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Coleman was chosen to headline the Man and Woman of the year campaign. The goal of the Man and Woman of the Year campaign is to provide financial assistance for children who have recovered from blood cancer, as per GH Gossip.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Jason Kidd's wife Porschla Coleman.