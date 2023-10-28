Jason Kidd's net worth in 2023 is $85 million. Kidd is the current head coach of the Dallas Mavericks of the NBA. He is also a former professional basketball player.

During his playing days, Kidd earned several accolades including 10 All-Star Game selections, 10 All-NBA team honors, former Rookie of the Year winner, and an NBA champion. He also led the NBA in assists five times. For this piece, let's take a closer look at Jason Kidd's net worth in 2023.

What is Jason Kidd's net worth in 2023?: $85 million (estimate)

Jason Kidd's net worth in 2023 is $85 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Jason Kidd was born on March 23, 1973, in San Francisco. He attended St. Joseph Notre Dame High School. Here, Kidd started his high school basketball career. As a senior, he averaged 25 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds, and seven assists per game. But more importantly, Kidd led St. Joseph Notre Dame to its second-straight state championship. For his efforts, Kidd was named Mr. California Basketball twice, National high school player of the year, and McDonald's All-American.

After a stellar high school stint, Kidd would go on to attend University of California-Berkeley. Here, he played two seasons for the Golden Bears. Kidd averaged 14.9 points, 8.4 assists, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.5 steals per outing. He led the NCAA in steals during his freshman season before leading the Pac-10 in assists a season later. Kidd was named Pac-10 Player of the Year and Consensus First Team All-American during his final year.

Jason Kidd is drafted by the Mavericks

With a stellar two-year stint in college basketball, Kidd decided to declare for the 1994 NBA Draft. On draft night, Kidd was selected in the first round with the second overall pick by the Dallas Mavericks. Shortly after, Kidd agreed to play for the Mavericks on a nine-year deal worth $60 million.

Right from the get-go, Kidd played as great as advertised. As the starting point guard for the Mavs, Kidd averaged 11.7 points, 7.7 assists, and 5.4 rebounds per game. For his efforts, Kidd was named Co-Rookie of the Year, sharing the award with Grant Hill. Furthermore, Kidd was also named to the All-Rookie First Team.

In his sophomore season, Kidd improved his numbers to 16.6 points, 9.7 assists, and 6.8 rebounds per game. He eventually earned his first All-Star Game appearance.

Jason Kidd is traded to the Suns

However, a season later, the Mavericks traded Kidd to the Phoenix Suns with Tony Dumas and Loren Meyer in exchange for Michael Finley, A.C. Green, and Sam Cassell. After 1 1/2 seasons, Kidd fully acclimated to the Suns rotation by putting up one of his best seasons. He registered 16.9 points, 10.8 assists, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.3 steals per game. For his efforts, Kidd was named to his first All-Defensive team selection and led the NBA in assists.

After the 1999-2000 season, Kidd signed a three-year contract extension with the Suns, which amounted to $25.4 million, as per Spotrac. Kidd would play for the Suns until the end of the 2000-01 season. During his time with the Suns, Kidd led the league in assists for three-straight seasons. Furthermore, Kidd also anchored the Suns' offense that helped them make the postseason during his entire stint.

Jason Kidd is traded to the New Jersey Nets

After a respectable stint in Phoenix, the Suns traded Kidd during the offseason along with Chris Dudley for Stephon Marbury, Johnny Newman and Soumaila Samake. In his first season with the Nets, Kidd immediately made his presence felt by putting up 14.7 points, 9.9 assists, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.2 steals per game.

For his efforts, Kidd finished as the runner-up in the MVP voting race. But more importantly, Kidd would stir the Nets all the way to the NBA Finals. Unfortunately, the Nets conceded to the Los Angeles Lakers via sweep.

A season later, Kidd pieced together another solid season. He averaged 18.7 points and a league-leading 8.9 assists per game.

As the focal point of the Nets offense, New Jersey would make a return to the NBA Finals, an appearance for the second straight year. However, the Nets would succumb to the San Antonio Spurs in six games.

After leading the Nets to consecutive Finals appearances, Kidd emerged as a free agent. Initially, he wanted to sign with 2003 Finals tormentors the Spurs. However, the 10-time All-Star opted to rejoin the Nets on a six-year contract worth $103 million.

Since then, Kidd would continue to establish himself as one of the best playmakers of the game with the Nets. He continued to play for the Nets until midway through the 2007-08 season.

Jason Kidd is traded to the Mavericks

In the middle of the 2007-08 season, Kidd was eventually shipped to the Dallas Mavericks in a deal that also featured Devin Harris. Kidd had his best season individually with the Mavs on the 2009-10 season. He put up 10.3 points, 9.1 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. It would be his final All-Star Game appearance.

A season later, Kidd would become the main point guard that would help the Mavericks win the NBA championship. In the process, Kidd and the Mavs knocked out several contenders, including LaMarcus Aldridge's Portland Trail Blazers, a Kobe Bryant-led Los Angeles Lakers who were the defending champions, a young up-and-coming Oklahoma City Thunder led by Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook, before shocking the LeBron James' Big Three-led Miami Heat in six games. In the process, Kidd captured his first and only NBA championship as a player.

Jason Kidd signs with the Knicks

Kidd concluded his NBA career after a final season with the New York Knicks. The NBA champion inked a three-year deal worth $9 million. In his final NBA season, Kidd averaged 6.6 points, 3.3 assists, and 1.6 steals per game before hanging up his basketball sneakers.

Jason Kidd coaching the Nets

After retiring from basketball as a player, Kidd rejoined the Nets franchise as a minor owner and head coach. The 10-time All-Star was signed to a four-year deal.

He stirred the Nets to a 44-38 record. Furthermore, Kidd coached the Nets past the first round after beating the Toronto Raptors in seven games. However, the Nets fell short in the second round as they were dispatched by LeBron James and the Miami Heat in five games.

Coach Jason Kidd is traded to the Bucks

Curiously, after a respectable season with the Nets, the organization traded their head coach in exchange for a pair of second-round draft picks. In his first season as the head coach of the Bucks, Kidd performed beyond expectations after leading the franchise to the playoffs with a 41-41 record. The team would eventually concede to the Chicago Bulls in six games in the first round.

In the following season, Kidd failed to replicate his first-year feat with the Bucks. The team would post a lowly 33-49 record. However, the organization kept their faith in Kidd intact by giving him a three-year contract worth $18 million.

Since then, Kidd would help the Bucks become a consistent fixture in the playoffs, however, all of which would also result in a pair of first-round exits at the hands of the Toronto Raptors and the Boston Celtics in 2017 and 2018, respectively. In the middle of the 2017-18 season, the Bucks fired Kidd.

After getting fired, Kidd decided to join the Lakers' coaching staff as an assistant coach. With Kidd in the Lakers' coaching staff, the team would win the NBA championship for the 2019-20 season in the bubble.

Jason Kidd is hired to coach the Mavericks

With Kidd making waves as an assistant coach for the Lakers, it isn't surprising that he earned the Mavericks' attention. As a result, in 2021, Kidd accepted the head-coaching job offer for the Dallas Mavericks. In the process, Kidd reunited with the Mavericks organization, this time as a coach.

Kidd is one of the highest-paid coaches in the NBA today. He currently rakes in $8 million in annual salary as the coach of the Mavericks. Since joining the team, the Mavs have posted a 90-74 record under his watch.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Jason Kidd's net worth in 2023?