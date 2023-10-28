It's an old tradition, but one that still brings great satisfaction for those participating. When a college football home team secures a huge win — usually an upset — that team's fans responds by storming the field and tearing down one of the goalposts. That tradition was activated once again on Saturday as Kansas defeated Oklahoma 38-33.

The Kansas student section tore down the goalpost after their upset win over Oklahoma🔥 pic.twitter.com/J5Gjh9W7Jf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 28, 2023

Devin Neal scored the winning touchdown for the Jayhawks, scoring from 9 yards out and 55 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Neal rushed for 112 yards in the game, and the Kansas fans reacted when the clock went to triple zero.

Over the years, home schools have increased the difficult fans have tearing the goalposts out of the ground — seemingly for safety reasons and to save money — the Kansas fans were motivated after the Jayhawks secured their first triumph over the Sooners after 18 consecutive losses in the series.

The Jayhawks last defeated the Sooners in the 1997 season.

Oklahoma is leaving the Big 12 after the current season ends and moving on to the Southeastern Conference.

The loss was the 6th-ranked Sooners' first of the season. They attempted to rally in the final seconds after Kansas had taken the lead, but Dillon Gabriel's last second pass into the end zone fell incomplete, giving the Jayhawks a signature triumph.

Kansas was able to unleash a powerful ground game against the Sooners. In addition to Neal's production, quarterback Jason Bean had 4 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown and Daniel Hishaw Jr. had 12 carries for 51 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Oklahoma running back Tawee Walker carried the ball 23 times for 146 yards and a touchdown.

However, the Jayhawks were able to hold on and their fans celebrated a grand tradition after the victory was secured.