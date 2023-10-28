College football has been an absolute roller coaster this season and Week 9 did not disappoint. Kansas football may have pulled off the upset of the year after knocking down No. 6 Oklahoma.

It came down to the wire but the Jayhawks pulled it off with a defensive stop in the final three seconds of the contest. They give the Sooners their first loss of the season, putting their playoff hopes up in the air.

It's a massive victory for the Kansas football team. Not only did they upset one of the best teams in the nation, but the Jayhawks snapped a 40-year-long home skid in doing so, according to Reddit CFB.

This is the first time Kansas has defeated a top-10 team in 15 years. Additionally, it's the first home win against a top-10 team in 40 years. If now isn't the time to yell “Rock Chalk Jayhawk,” at the top of your lungs then I don't know when it is.

The Jayhawks were able to pull off the upset thanks to an electric rushing attack. Kansas football racked up 225 total yards on the ground along with four rushing touchdowns. Running backs Devin Neal and Daniel Hishaw Jr. proved to be the difference maker in this game.

As for Oklahoma, they'll likely fall in the rankings, but we won't know exactly how far that drop will be until after Week 9 concludes. There are numerous teams that could jump them in the rankings. One to keep an eye on are the Oregon Ducks who have been red hot since their lost to the Washington Huskies.

With that said, congratulations to the Kansas football team! It's going to be a fun Saturday night for the players, students, and fans.