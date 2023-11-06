Can the Jazz shock the world by topping Group A of the Western Conference in the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament?

The Utah Jazz have been off to an inconsistent start to begin the 2023-24 campaign, a stark contrast to how they opened last season. Last year, many counted out the Jazz after trading away their established stars, but they began the season with a 10-3 record before falling off. This time, it appears as though Lauri Markkanen and company are destined for the bottom of the Western Conference standings from the get-go, as they currently have a 2-5 record with a schedule that's only going to get more difficult from here.

But the Jazz have shown that they can be a pain to deal with still given the size they have up-and-down the roster. Thus, there's a chance that the Jazz could make life difficult for the other members of the NBA In-Season Tournament Western Conference Group A, a group that includes two strong contending teams in the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers as well as two teams that have found life difficult in the early goings of the season, the Memphis Grizzlies and Portland Trail Blazers.

NBA In-Season Tournament format, explained

Each team will play a guaranteed four games, one contest apiece against every member of their group. This will both count as regular-season games and NBA In-Season Tournament contests. Only the top team of the group is guaranteed to advance to the knockout stage. Thus, there will be three teams from each conference to advance to the eight-team, single-elimination quarterfinals stage. Two teams would then round out the proceedings by virtue of qualifying via the wild card — the best non-group winning team.

All NBA In-Season Tournament games, apart from the championship matchup, will count towards a team's regular-season record. (The NBA has adjusted teams' schedules for the sole purpose of accommodating this new tournament.)

Jazz's In-Season Tournament Schedule, Opponents, and Bold Predictions

Game 1: Memphis Grizzlies

Friday, November 10

8:00 PM ET

FedEx Forum

The Grizzlies have found life without Ja Morant to be extremely difficult, and the absences of Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke haven't helped matters one bit. Even with Desmond Bane playing out of his mind, the Grizzlies are currently dead last in the Western Conference with a 1-6 record.

The returns of Luke Kennard and Santi Aldama from injury will help, but the Grizzlies, due to their lackluster depth and substandard shot-creation personnel apart from Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr., should continue to have difficulties amid Morant's suspension. And the Jazz know this, having blown out the Grizzlies, 133-109, back on Wednesday night. In the end, this should be another comfortable victory for a Jazz team with the requisite shooters to stretch out the Grizzlies defense.

Game 2: Portland Trail Blazers

Tuesday, November 14

9:00 PM ET

Delta Center

Yet another struggling team, the Blazers, despite getting promising performances from Shaedon Sharpe and Deandre Ayton as of late, will be underdogs most of the time this season. This matchup against the Jazz should be no different. The Jazz's size should allow them to overwhelm a Blazers defense that hemorrhages points in the paint, while they also have some solid one-on-one defenders that brings out the inefficient nature of a struggling Blazers offense.

Even with their rough start to the season, the Jazz should have more than enough firepower to start their life in the NBA In-Season Tournament with a 2-0 record heading into two of their most important group stage matchups.

Game 3: Phoenix Suns

Friday, November 17

10:00 PM ET

Delta Center

At this point, it remains unclear whether Devin Booker or Bradley Beal will be healthy enough to suit up for when the Jazz take on the Suns in the NBA In-Season Tournament. Their availability shifts the calculus of this game drastically. The Suns took care of business rather easily against the Jazz when they squared off on October 28, but Utah was on the second night of a back-to-back then; they will have two full days of rest before taking on Phoenix on the 17th.

Even then, the Suns should have Kevin Durant healthy during this game, and that alone should make them favorites to win the game over what has been a disjointed Jazz team to this point.

Game 4: Los Angeles Lakers

Tuesday, November 21

10:00 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena

Facing the Lakers with their hopes of making it to the knockout stage still alive, the Jazz will be giving it their best shot when they visit LA on the 21st. The Lakers should also be in contention to win the group still by this game, so LeBron James and Anthony Davis, barring any unforeseen injury, should be raring to put Utah in its place.

Following the trade deadline back in February, the Lakers claimed two wins over the Jazz; the Lakers are the rare team that can nullify the Jazz's size and strength advantage across the roster, especially if Jarred Vanderbilt is back by this point. The Jazz should put up a good fight, but in the end, the Lakers' advantage in the star power department should allow them to clinch a spot in the quarterfinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament.

Final prediction: Jazz go 2-2, fail to make knockout stage