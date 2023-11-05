Kevin Durant shares his thoughts on the absences of Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, as losses pile up for the Suns.

The Phoenix Suns are not off to a great start to the 2023-24 NBA season, primarily because of the injuries Devin Booker and Bradley Beal are dealing with. With both Booker and Beal not at their 100 percent health-wise, Kevin Durant has been left with a huge load to carry on the court for the Suns, who just suffered a 112-100 road loss to Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

It should get better for the Suns once Booker and Beal are healthy. The two did not play again in the Sixers game, but Durant still sounded optimistic about them even after a loss.

“I'm just excited for him,” Durant said of Beal, who is seemingly getting closer to his debut in Phoenix uniform (h/t Duan Rankin of AZcentral).

“I know how much these dudes want to play,” Kevin Durant also said of Booker, who has been in and out of the lineup this season.

Booker has played in only two games so far this season. In his most recent appearance, he dropped 31 points with 13 assists and nine rebounds in 35 minutes of action, albeit in a 132-121 home loss to Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, before sitting out Saturday's contest because of ankle soreness.

Beal, on the other hand, has yet to suit up for the Suns due to a back issue. However, he had an “extensive pregame workout” ahead of the Philly game per Rankin, so that is a great sign for his availablity for Sunday's matchup against the Detroit Pistons.