Skip Bayless is the host of ‘Undisputed' who is known for ‘hot takes' in the world of sports, especially NFL football. Recently Bayless and co-host Keyshawn Johnson took on the topic of Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers' comeback prospects with the team.

As Michael Irvin looked on, Bayless poured cold water over Rodgers' plans for a comeback with a derisive take on Rodgers' recovery habits, which have previously included spending four days on a darkness retreat and going on a spiritual quest involving ayahuasca, a controversial, psychoactive plant medicine administered by shamans.

Rodgers' Week 1 Achilles injury has changed the Jets' 2023 season prospects overnight. Backup-turned-starter Zach Wilson got a massive vote of confidence from offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett this week. Doctors have weighed in on the controversy of whether the MetLife Stadium turf caused Rodgers' injury or not.

The Jets' superstar Rodgers promised that he would ‘rise again' after his injury. Bayless poured cold water on his return prospects with a '50/50′ blast questioning whether Rodgers will ever see the field as a player again.

Aaron Rodgers on IG: "I shall rise yet again" "I'll give him a 50/50 chance of playing for the Jets next year." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/TGbZmC2WBd — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 14, 2023

Bayless' take came on the same day Rodgers shared an update from the hospital that was shared on X by longtime NFL reporter Adam Schefter.

Via Aaron Rodgers’ Instagram story: pic.twitter.com/QP2zXwD8yp — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 15, 2023

“Aaron Rodgers MVP for 24-25. Going to be the greatest comeback of all time!” one fan said in response to Rodgers' injury update.

“LFG! Quick recovery Aaron!” another fan said.

“Rodgers got that ayahuasca in a drip.” another fan added, tongue-in-cheek.

The Jets are set to take on the surging Dallas Cowboys this Sunday in a battle of 1-0 teams. If Wilson and his teammates can pull off the big road win, it will go a long in overcoming the feeling of frustration millions of Jets fans are feeling right now (including Rodgers), despite the team's opening weekend victory.