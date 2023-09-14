New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has been no stranger to criticism for his play since he was drafted 2nd overall in 2021. However, Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett has given Wilson his full support as the third-year quarterback makes his first start of the year Sunday versus the Dallas Cowboys.
“My respect for him is off the charts,” Hackett said. “For a guy to not have any practice, to come in there and execute the way that he did was just so great to see,” via NFL's Nick Shook.
After Aaron Rodgers went down with a devastating torn achilles Monday night, Wilson filled in and helped bring the Jets to a win. Wilson will now be the Jets starting quarterback for the rest of the season.
For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:
“It's funny,” Hackett said. “I wish the world could've been in that locker room at halftime to just see the entire team, how they responded, especially the offense. Just the way that they were looking each other in the eye, they were fired up for the challenge, and they stepped up against a very, very good football team. So I think Zach did a really good job and I think he kept his composure, and that's all you can ask.”
While coming off the bench versus the Buffalo Bills, Zach Wilson went 14-21 for 140 yards with one touchdown and one interception. There's plenty of room for Wilson to improve, but the Jets are primarily looking for Wilson to help the team keep earning wins. Wilson will now face a tall test versus the Cowboys this week after they sacked Daniel Jones seven times and forced multiple turnovers.