New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has been no stranger to criticism for his play since he was drafted 2nd overall in 2021. However, Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett has given Wilson his full support as the third-year quarterback makes his first start of the year Sunday versus the Dallas Cowboys.

“My respect for him is off the charts,” Hackett said. “For a guy to not have any practice, to come in there and execute the way that he did was just so great to see,” via NFL's Nick Shook.

After Aaron Rodgers went down with a devastating torn achilles Monday night, Wilson filled in and helped bring the Jets to a win. Wilson will now be the Jets starting quarterback for the rest of the season.