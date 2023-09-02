New York Jets wideout Randall Cobb has been reprimanded by the NFL after a dangerous hit on New York Giants DB Bobby McCain in preseason action last week.

Via Tom Pelissero:

“The NFL fined Jets WR Randall Cobb $13,889 for unnecessary roughness – an illegal blindside block on #Giants DB Bobby McCain in last week’s preseason finale. McCain entered concussion protocol.”

You can see the hit below at the 14-second mark and his wife even admitted she expected they would get a fine in the mail during the latest episode of Hard Knocks:

Randall Cobb just wanted to hit somebody pic.twitter.com/CHQbZHqM25 — The Fantasy Source (@FantasySource_) August 30, 2023

Needless to say, the $13,889 fine showed up. McCain went into concussion protocol after the blindsided hit. That whole situation also caused a bit of a saga between Aaron Rodgers and Giants linebacker Jihad Ward, who claimed the Jets offense was laughing at McCain after Cobb's cheap shot. The QB quickly fired back Thursday:

“He thought we were laughing at his teammate? That never happened and I think he's making s— up,” Rodgers said. “I don't care.”

Randall Cobb now has to pay up with Week 1 quickly approaching. These two teams also meet on October 29th in the battle of New York, which should be interesting after this situation.

There are very high expectations for the Jets this year after acquiring Rodgers. He also played a key part in getting Cobb and Allen Lazard to MetLife Stadium, his former teammates with the Green Bay Packers. And with the team the focus of the current season of Hard Knocks, there will be eyes on Robert Saleh's squad all season long.