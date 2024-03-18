The New York Rangers look to continue their winning ways as they face the Winnipeg Jets. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Jets-Rangers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Jets come into the game sitting at 43-19-5 on the year, good for first in the Central Division. Last time out, it was total domination by the Jets as they faced the Blue Jackets. The Jets scored one in on a Kyle Connor goal. then in the second, they would add five more goals, with Nikolaj Ehlers, Tyler Toffoli, Logan Stanley, and Vladislav Namestnkiov all scoring. The Blue Jackets would get one back early in the third, but Toffoli would add his second of the game to give the Jets the 6-1 win.
Meanwhile, the Rangers enter the game sitting at 45-19-4 on the year, good for the top spot in the Metropolitan Division. Last time out, they faced the New York Islanders. The Islanders struck first on a shorthanded goal by Bo Horvat. In the second period, Mika Zibanejad scored just 27 seconds int the period to tie the game up. Will Cuylle would give the Rangers the lead, but Bo Horvat would tie it up again. Still, Jonny Brodziknski socred to give the Rangers a one-goal lead going into the third. In the third, Kaapo Kakko and Alexis Lafreniere both scored, giving the Rangers the 5-2 victory.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Jets-Rangers Odds
Winnipeg Jets: +1.5 (-245)
Moneyline: +102
New York Rangers: -1.5 (+198)
Moneyline: -126
Over: 5.5 (-115)
Under: 5.5 (-105)
How to Watch Jets vs. Rangers
Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT
TV: NHLPP/ESPN+
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Jets Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Jets sit 17th in the NHL with 3.13 goals per game this year. Mark Scheifele leads the team in assists and points this year. He comes into the game third on the team in goals with 19, while having 40 assists this year, giving him 59 total points. Five of the goals and 11 of the assists have come on the power play this season. Meanwhile, Kyle Connor leads the team in goals. He has 29 goals this year while adding 18 assists, good for 47 points. Further, he has played in just 51 games this year while accumulating that point total. Further, Season Monahahan has added eight goals and five assists in his 19 games since joining the team, while Tyler Toffoli has added four goals and an assist in four games.
The Jets also get help on offense from the blue line this year. Josh Morrissey comes in with eight goals and 48 assists, good for 56 total points. That places him second on the team in points, while leading in assists this year. Nikolaj Ehlers also has been great this year. He comes in with 20 goals and 29 assists this year, coming in with 49 points. That gives the Jets four players with 40 or more points with the team this year.
The Jets have struggled some on the power play this year, sitting 21st in the NHL with a 19.3 percent conversion rate. They have also struggled on the penalty kill, sitting 21st in the NHL with a 78.0 percent success rate when playing at a man's disadvantage.
Connor Hellebuyck will be in goals for the Jets in this one. He is 31-15-3 on the year, with a 2.31 goals against average and a .922 save percentage. Hellebuyck is fourth in the NHL in wins this year, while sitting second in both save percentage and goals against average. He has been solid this month, with a 2.86 goals against average and a .910 save percentage, going 3-3-0 with a shutout. Still, he has allowed four or more goals in three of his starts.
Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Rangers come into the game sitting eighth in the NHL in goals per game this year, with 3.35 per game on the season. Artemi Panarin leads the team this year in goals, assists, and points. He comes in with 38 goals on the year, with 56 assists, good for 94 points. He has been amazing on the power play as well, with ten goals and 26 assists when having the man advantage. Meanwhile, Chris Kreider is also scoring well. He has 33 goals this year, with 31 assists. His 64 points placed him second on the team in points. Further, Krieder also has 13 goals and 10 assists on the power play.
Sitting third on the team in points is Vincent Trocheck. He comes into the game with 24 goals on the year with 40 assists. That gives him 64 total points. Further, he has 11 goals and 10 assists on the power play this year. Sitting fourth in points this year is Mika Zibjanejad. He comes into the game with 22 goals and 36 assists this year, good for 58 points. He also has ten goals and 14 assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Adam Fox has 12 goals and 44 assists this year, giving the Rangers five players with 50 or more points.
The Rangers are the sixth-best team in the NHL on the power play this year. They have scored on 25.4 percent of their chances, also scoring 54 power-play goals. Further, they have been solid on the penalty kill this year, sitting with an 83.4 percent success rate, which is good for fifth in the NHL.
Igor Shesterkin is expected to be in goal for this one. He is 29-14-2 on the year, with a 2.59 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage. He is top 15 in both goals against average and save percentage this year. Shesterkin is also sixth in the NHL in wins this year. This month, he already has two shutouts, while going 3-2-1. Further, Shesterkin has a 2.15 goals against average and a .924 save percentage on the month.
Final Jets-Rangers Prediction & Pick
While these are two division leaders, there is a major difference between the two. Connor Hellebuyck has had to be near perfect to win some games this year, while the Rangers do not need to rely on Igor Shesterkin. The Rangers are better in odd-man situations, and create more scoring chances. It will be a close game due to the two goaltenders in play for this game, but the Rangers will come away with a win due to their high-powered offense.
Final Jets-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Rangers ML (-126)