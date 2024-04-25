The New York Rangers will take a 2-0 series lead into our nation's capitol as they face the Washington Capitals in Game 3 at the Verizon Center. We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Rangers-Capitals Game 3 prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Rangers defeated the Capitals 4-3 in Game 2 to put themselves in the driver's seat as they head to D.C. Initially, the Capitals struck first when Connor McMichael scored a goal. But the Rangers fought back when Vincent Trocheck tied the game. Later in the period, Mika Zibanejad connected on the powerplay with a one-timer off a pass from Trocheck to give the Rangers a 2-1 lead.
The second period came along, and Dylan Strome found a backhanded pass from Tom Wilson, who converted it with a powerplay goal to knot the game at two. However, the Rangers retook the lead when Jack Roslovic found a pass from Erik Gustaffson and converted a shot from the right wing to nail a powerplay goal for a 3-2 lead. The Rangers even thrived on a penalty kill later in the period when K'Andre Miller had a shorthanded goal.
The Capitals were not done, as Tom Wilson connected with a powerplay goal to cut the deficit to 4-3. However, the Rangers found a way to hang on for the victory.
The Rangers dominated the faceoff circle, winning 58 percent of the draws. Curiously, both teams had some success on the powerplay, as the Caps went 2 for 5 and the Rangers went 2 for 6. The Rangers had 35 hits and also blocked 20 shots, compared to the 26 hits and 18 blocks from the Caps.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Playoffs Odds: Rangers-Capitals Game 3 Odds
New York Rangers: -1.5 (+146)
Moneyline: -176
Washington Capitals: +1.5 (-178)
Moneyline: +146
Over: 5.5 (-110)
Under: 5.5 (-110)
How to Watch Rangers vs. Capitals Game 3
Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT
TV: TNT, truTV, Sportsnet 36 and TVAS
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Rangers thrived in Game 2 and have shown themselves to be a team with amazing depth. Now, they look to take control of this series with all the weapons at their disposal.
Mika Zibanejad is a long-haired warrior who continues to lead the Rangers to great heights. Currently, he has one goal and two assists with 10 shots over two games. Trocheck has been just as good, having one goal and two assists. Also, he has been excellent in the faceoff circle, winning 27 draws and only losing 11. Alexis Lafreniere has shown up in the playoffs once again with three assists.
Chris Kreider has been solid, with one goal and an assist. Likewise, Artemi Panarin had a goal in Game 1 and looks to pick up where he left off in Game 3. But the series has been a struggle for Adam Fox. So far, he has yet to score any points.
But defense and goaltending have been solid. While Game 2 was a little iffy, the Rags did enough in Game 1 to produce great results. Igor Shesterkin is 2-0 with a 2.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .913.
The Rangers will cover the spread if the offense continues to perform well and produce on special teams. Likewise, the defense must continue to make adjustments and reduce shots.
Why The Capitals Will Cover The Spread/Win
For years, the Capitals had an offense that showcased the “Great 8” Alexander Ovechkin. However, Ovi has not scored in this series. T.J. Oshie has not scored yet, either. Then, is is any coincidence that the Caps trail this series?
Wilson has done his part, generating a goal and two assists. Yet, he needs to do more to get his teammates involved, especially Ovechkin. Max Pacioretty has an assist but is still searching for his first goal. Likewise, Carlson has a helper.
But Ovechkin has been nonexistent. Yes, he is at the tail end of his career. But Ovechkin can still be dangerous with the right setup. Ultimately, the best way to get him involved is to set him up from the leftwing so he can deliver that devastating one-timer.
The defense and goaltending have been mediocre in this series. So far, Charlie Lindgren is 0-2 with a 4.12 goals-against average and a save percentage of .862. That will not get the job done.
The Capitals will cover the spread if they can find ways to get Ovi involved. Then, they need to cut down on the penalties.
Final Rangers-Capitals Game 3 Prediction & Pick
It looks bad for the Capitals. However, you need to remember that they played the Rangers tough in Game 2. The Capitals also won both home games at the Verizon Center by scores of 4-0 and 4-3. Will it matter? Possibly. The Capitals may not have the same skills as the Rangers, but they are not an awful team. They will not go down without a fight and likely will steal at least one game in this series. Look for the Capitals to make this a game to the very end and cover the spread at home.
Final Rangers-Capitals Game 3 Prediction & Pick: Washington Capitals: +1.5 (-178)