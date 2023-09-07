How will quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo fare during his first season with the Las Vegas Raiders?

The Raiders signed Garoppolo to a three-year contract in March. The two-time Super Bowl champion played for three seasons with the New England Patriots and six with the San Francisco 49ers before Las Vegas signed him. He played in 57 games and started in 55 during his time in San Francisco.

The Raiders will kick off against the Denver Broncos at 1:25 p.m. PDT on Sunday in Mile High Stadium. Las Vegas went 2-0 against the Broncos in 2022, taking a victory in Allegiant Stadium in Week 4 before winning in Denver in Week 11.

What are some bold predictions for Jimmy Garoppolo's 2023 season before the Raiders kick off against the Broncos in Week 1?

3. Jimmy Garoppolo will throw for at least 2,700 yards

Garoppolo played in 11 games and started in 10 for San Francisco last season, recording a total of 2,437 passing yards. He earned a season-high 303 passing yards during a 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in October. He added two passing touchdowns during the loss at Levi's Stadium.

Garoppolo has recorded at least 2,400 passing yards in three of his last four seasons and 3,800 or more in 2019 and 2021. He threw for nearly 4,000 yards during the 2019 season, when he played and started in 16 games for a Niners squad that went 13-3 and faced the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Garoppolo will join wide receiver Davante Adams, who the Raiders traded for in 2022. Adams was listed on Las Vegas's initial 53-man roster for the 2023 season. The former Green Bay Packers receiver ended last year with 1,516 receiving yards, good enough for third place in the NFL behind Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill and Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson.

“It's going to be fun, man,” Garoppolo said when asked how much he looked forward to getting on the field and playing a real game with Adams, via Raiders Today. “I've been waiting a long time for it. Feel like we're still working on some things, but very confident with where we're at. Tae is a dog out there, bro. It's fun having a guy like that.

“You've just got to put it up there and give him a chance really, let it touch his hands, and he'll take care of the rest. So, he's making my job a lot easier.”

2. Jimmy Garoppolo will record at least 20 passing touchdowns

Garoppolo ended the 2022 season with 16 passing touchdowns. He notched 20 passing touchdowns or more in 2019 and 2021. Quarterback Derek Carr, now a member of the New Orleans Saints, threw 20 or more passing touchdowns for the Raiders in four straight seasons.

Six wide receivers, including a handful of new additions, were listed on the Las Vegas's initial roster. The Raiders signed wide receiver Jakobi Meyers in March. The 6-foot-2 receiver led the Patriots in receiving yards with 804 last season. Las Vegas drafted Cincinnati receiver Tre Tucker in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Adams ended the 2022 season with a team-leading 14 receiving touchdowns. Meyers led New England with six receiving touchdowns last season. Tucker finished his Bearcats career with eight receiving touchdowns.

1. Jimmy Garoppolo will lead the Raiders to a 7-10 record

The Raiders will have a few key matchups to watch out for as they work through their 2023 schedule.

Las Vegas must start strong with a win over the Broncos before facing the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Week 2. The Bills took second place in the AFC with a record of 13-3 in 2022.

The Raiders will face the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs in Weeks 11 and 12 before they move into their bye week. They will meet the Chiefs one more time in Week 16 before moving on to the Broncos and Indianapolis Colts. The Bills, Dolphins and Chiefs took the No. 3, No. 8 and No. 1 spots in the NFL's Week 1 Power Rankings. The Raiders went 0-2 against Kansas City in 2022.