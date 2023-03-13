Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

One of the best free agent quarterbacks in the league has found a new home. Jimmy Garoppolo is finally moving on from the San Francisco 49ers, agreeing to a three-year, $67.5 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders. After six seasons in the Bay Area, Garoppolo will take the reins of a team looking to find their next quarterback after the Derek Carr era.

Jimmy Garoppolo Career Summary

Jimmy Garoppolo was a second-round pick by the New England Patriots in 2014 as a backup to Tom Brady. Garoppolo truly broke out, though, when he was traded to the San Francisco 49ers. There, Jimmy G became known as one of the most reliable QBs in the league. He led San Francisco to a Super Bowl appearance in 2019 and an NFC Championship Game appearance in 2021.

Garoppolo’s final season with the 49ers was a roller coaster of events. Despite being named the backup to Trey Lance, Garoppolo signed a one-year deal with the team to stay. Lance’s season-ending injury, though, forced him back into the starting role. Jimmy G played well, contributing to the 49ers’ winning streak until he suffered his own season-ending injury.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jimmy Garoppolo Fit With Raiders

Garoppolo is a near-perfect fit with the Raiders. In San Francisco, he was surrounded by top-tier offensive talent, including the likes of Deebo Samuel and George Kittle. Las Vegas will be no different, as their offense is powered by the likes of All-Pro Davante Adams, Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow, as well as star running back Josh Jacobs.

The Raiders, armed with the seventh pick, were thought to be a potential destination for one of the NFL Draft’s top quarterbacks.

While that scenario could still play out, the Raiders could also look to add more talent around Jimmy Garoppolo after bringing him in.