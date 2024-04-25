JJ McCarthy's fiancee is Katya Kuropas. JJ McCarthy was the quarterback of the 2024 National Champion Michigan Wolverines and a future draft pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
He was born in La Grange Park, Ill., on Jan. 20, 2003. He attended Nazareth Academy in Illinois but transferred to IMG Academy for his senior year.
McCarthy was a five-star recruit coming out of high school and opted to attend the University of Michigan. The move paid off, as he became the starting quarterback in his second season and had immediate success. He led the Wolverines to a win over their rival Ohio State, passing for three touchdowns and 263 yards.
The Wolverines had high hopes going into the College Football Playoff but were upset in the semifinals by TCU. McCarthy took some of the blame, as his two interceptions were returned for touchdowns. Despite the sour end, McCarthy had a good year, totaling 2,719 yards, 22 touchdowns, and five interceptions.
The Wolverines were determined to avenge the loss, and they did just that. Michigan flew through the regular season, including another win over Ohio State. McCarthy earned another victory in the Big Ten Championship game over Iowa, then beat Alabama and Washington on the way to the National Championship.
McCarthy finished his career with a 27-1 record, the third-best winning percentage by a quarterback in college football history. It was also the best by any college quarterback since 1971.
McCarthy declared for the draft after his championship win, hoping to follow in the footsteps of Michigan greats before him. Former coach Jim Harbaugh called McCarthy “the greatest quarterback in University of Michigan history.” Let's meet the woman who will stand by McCarthy's side on the journey, Katya Kuropas.
Who is Katya Kuropas?
Katya was a fellow student at Nazareth Academy when McCarthy was starring with the football team. The couple began dating on Oct. 8, 2018, when JJ was just a sophomore. Most couples may not have gotten through a move, but they stayed together while JJ went to IMG Academy for his senior season.
Katya is often spotted at Michigan games, always donned in maize and blue to support the Wolverines. Kuropas came into the limelight when she was spotted cheering on McCarthy in the national semifinal loss to TCU. The ESPN cameras often panned to shots of Kuropas celebrating with JJ's parents.
McCarthy proposed to Kuropas on a beach on Jan. 20, 2024, capping a big month for the future NFL quarterback. They also revealed their new puppy, Marley.
JJ McCarthy and Katya Kuropas' relationship
The couple often take to social media to share photos of their relationship. Kuropas recently posted a series of images to Instagram, chronicling their life in Michigan over the past three years.
“Extremely delayed but… Reminiscing on how amazing this past season was. An abundance of blessings and the best memories,” Katya said. “Feeling so grateful for everything that unfolded & for everyone that was part of it!! Sad to see this chapter go, but excited for the next one.”
McCarthy and Kuropas' next step is undetermined, with plenty of teams still in the running for his services. McCarthy revealed on The Rich Eisen Show that he had taken visits with the New York Giants, New England Patriots and Washington Commanders. The NFL Draft takes place on Thursday, April 25.
Nevertheless, this is all we know about JJ McCarthy's fiancee, Katya Kuropas.