Is JJ McCarthy the greatest Michigan QB of all time?

The Michigan football team continues to garner attention for its thrilling Rose Bowl victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Wolverines' clutch overtime win punched their ticket to the CFP Championship. Jim Harbaugh shared an exceptional praise for JJ McCarthy that might anger Tom Brady fans.

JJ McCarthy earns high praise after leading the Wolverines to an impressive Rose Bowl victory

Jim Harbaugh discussed McCarthy's standing on the all-time Michigan QB list after Monday night's game:

“I've stated it before, but right here, this is the greatest quarterback in University of Michigan-college football history, Harbaugh said, per Brett McMurphy.

The head coach continued, “Got a long way to go to get to where Tom Brady eventually got to, which is the GOAT. But in a college career, there's been nobody at Michigan better than JJ. I know we talk about it, an amalgamation of quarterbacks. He is that guy.”

McCarthy has helped lead the Wolverines to three straight College Football Playoff appearances. His sophomore and junior years have been his most impactful years.

In 2022, McCarthy threw for a total of 2,719 and 22 touchdowns, per ESPN. During the 2023 season, he has thrown for 2,630 yards and 19 TDs. Altogether, the Wolverines QB has amassed 5,865 passing yards and 46 TDs.

More importantly, McCarthy has been a part of some of the winningest college football teams in recent history. He helped Michigan contend for the national championship in 2023 and he is doing the same in 2024.

The Wolverines will continue to enjoy their Rose Bowl victory. However, they still have unfinished business to take care of in the CFP finale.