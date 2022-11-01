Joe Burrow may be Superman to the Cincinnati Bengals fan base, but he still has his Kryptonite. Namely, the Cleveland Browns.

With Burrow under center, the Bengals have been winless in four contests against them since the 2020 season. They once again asserted their Ohio-based dominance on Monday night in a 32-13 throttling against the reigning AFC champs.

The Bengals QB spoke out after the game, and isn’t making any excuses. He knows they’re a tougher out than their previously 2-5 record indicated, and it showed.

Via Pro Football Talk:

“You’ve got to give credit to them, they always play well against us. It’s tough to answer that one. They’ve got really good players on defense, they’re really well coached,” Joe Burrow said. “They’ve had our number the last couple years.”

Burrow was sacked five times during the game as the defense swallowed him up on several occasions. But despite the lopsided result, the Bengals star isn’t taking it like a death knell for their chances.

“We’re not panicking,” Burrow said. “We know what went wrong in each game.”

Prior to the loss, Cincinnati was one of the hottest teams in the NFL. They came off as winners of four of their last five contests, with the lone defeat coming at the hands, or more appropriately feet, of Justin Tucker and the Baltimore Ravens, who won via a game-winning field goal.

The Browns could simply be that team that will give Joe Burrow and the Bengals fits no matter what.