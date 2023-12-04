Joey King has fired back at Jacob Elordi, who called the Kissing Booth trilogy that they starred in together 'ridiculous.'

Priscilla star Jacob Elordi recently called the Kissing Booth movies “ridiculous.” Joey King, his co-star in those films, has fired back.

Joey King's response

Speaking to Variety at the Balenciaga fashion show, King responded to Elordi.

“I think it's unfortunate anyone would feel that way,” King said. “I had a great time making those movies no matter what anyone says.”

Her comments were in response to Elordi's recent GQ profile. “I didn't want to make those movies before I made those movies,” he said of the Kissing Booth franchise. “Those movies are ridiculous. They're not universal. They're an escape.”

The Kissing Booth was Elordi's first major film role. The film was based on Beth Reekles' 2012 novel of the same name and was distributed by Netflix. Elordi and King played on-screen love interests in the film.

Joey King has been acting since appearing in episodes of Malcolm in the Middle and The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. Her first film roles include Horton Hears a Who!, Battle: Los Angeles, Crazy, Stupid, Love, and The Dark Knight Rises.

She has also starred in the likes of Oz the Great and Powerful, The Conjuring, Independence Day: Resurgence. Post-Kissing Booth, King has starred in The Princess, Bullet Train, and Hamster & Gretel.

Similarly, Jacob Elordi has been making the most of his post-Kissing Booth fame. He has starred in Deep Water and Euphoria in the years since. 2023 has been a banner year for the actor. He first starred in Emerald Fennell's Saltburn with Barry Keoghan and also as Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola's Priscilla.