There’s always more than one side to a story.

Elvis Presley has never been far removed from our collective consciousness. After Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis caused a stir, Elvis fever has been back in style. Sofia Coppola’s new film based on the memoirs of the one and only Priscilla Presley, is not meant to be a direct rebuttal to anything presented in Lurhmann’s film. But, it’s wild these are coming out so close together.

Let’s also not forget that while Elvis himself is obviously a part of this movie, this is not a film about Elvis. The story of how Priscilla met and ultimately left the King is much more disturbing than you may have known.

Priscilla review

The name of a famous celebrity as a movie title would normally evoke the term, “Biopic.” But a biopic should really be held to describe the full tale of someone’s life. Though it spans the life of Presley’s over 15 years or so, this is just a slice of a life. Usually, this is a brilliant route to take for telling the story of someone’s existence. The execution in this case though, leaves much to be desired.

At the age of 14, Priscilla is living overseas as her father is being stationed in Germany in the late 50s. Also stationed in Germany just happens to be the one and only, Elvis Presley. A friend of the King spots Priscilla at a local eatery and invites her to come to a party at Elvis’s home as he likes to speak with people from back home.

Of course, Elvis takes a shine to Priscilla and in what may have seemed a little more normal (though still very creepy) at the time, the 24-year-old man starts a relationship with the 14-year-old girl. What follows are the ins and outs, highs and lows of Priscilla basically growing up in Graceland.

She deals with the pressures of maturing and attempting to finish school, all while Elvis’s star grows bigger and bigger. In ways, you can consider her a prisoner who is in love with her capture. Doubt and fear are all swung into her being at a record pace and all her sanity is hanging on by a string that Elvis swings around.

Life at the Speed of a Elvis

Priscilla’s main weakness is its pace. Not that it is slow, but the fact that it is presented more in a series of vignettes than a complete story. Mentally abusive tales are no stranger to moviegoers, so you can figure out where the story is taking you. But in the end, the viewing experience is more akin to taking a bunch of polaroids. One you finish shaking one and the image is clear, you’re onto the next picture.

All of the scenarios are very similar and familiar to the previous entry. There is no need to rest and breathe to catch up with your thoughts to understand what is coming next. Yet, it feels like these are just incomplete scenes that had little bits cut out between them all.

This is not to say that Priscilla isn’t a beautiful looking film. It isn't made by a group of amateurs. You don’t have to know anything about Graceland or have ever seen a single photo to guess they did a great job of recreating its looks. Though, a pretty image and sensible filmmaking don’t make a perfect product.

Avoiding Strange Casting Pitfalls

It is a shame that for a film about Priscilla Presley, so many people will still hang on how well Jacob Elordi channels Elvis. He’s not a look alike, and that’s a good thing. He did enough to play the part without going full Austin Butler. This is also not an award-winning performance, though.

The crazier part is that Sofia Coppola decided to go with a single actress to portray Priscilla from age 14 to 28. Cailee Spaeny may be 25-years-old, but she is more believable as the teenage Priscilla. It is actually hard to watch as you feel like you’re actually watching a 27-year-old make out with a 15-year-old. Spaney does a wonderful job selling the innocent, obsessed young girl, but doesn’t get enough time to play around in the world of the spurned adult.

Should You Watch Priscilla?

Priscilla is the epitome of, “if you want to, go ahead.” It isn’t revolutionary in any way. But, it won’t make you hate yourself for deciding to take the journey. It doesn’t have many highs and doesn’t sport many lows. It’s as milquetoast as you get in the world of salacious celebrity gossip. Though, not in a bad way.

All that being said, Elvis fanatics might want to steer clear of a film that never paints him in a good light.

Grade: C+

Elvis will be released on November 3.