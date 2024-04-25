UFC Vegas 91: Matheus Nicolau vs. Alex Perez continues on the main card with a fight in the featherweight division between Jonathan Pearce and David Onama. Pearce is coming off his UFC first loss since his debut fight by second-round submission meanwhile, Onama is coming off a brutal knockout victory in his last fight. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Pearce-Onama prediction and pick.
Jonathan Pearce (14-5) was looking like a featherweight to watch out for after rattling off five straight victories with three of those coming by finish. He then met his match when he met up with Joanderson Brito who submitted him in round two. Now, Pearce will be looking to get back into the win column when he faces off against David Onama this weekend at UFC Vegas 91.
David Onama (11-2) got back into the win column knocking out Gabriel Santos in his last fight after suffering his second professional defeat to Nate Landwehr back in August 2022. Onama will be looking to extend his winning streak when he takes on Jonathan Pearce this weekend at the UFC Apex.
Here are the UFC Vegas 91 Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
UFC Vegas 91 Odds: Jonathan Pearce-David Onama Odds
Jonathan Pearce: -153
David Onama: +133
Over 1.5 rounds: -200
Under 1.5 rounds: +160
Why Jonathan Pearce Will Win
As the UFC Vegas 91 card takes shape, the featherweight bout between Jonathan Pearce and David Onama stands out as a potential show-stealer. Delving into their fighting styles and recent track records, there are compelling reasons to believe Jonathan Pearce could have the upper hand in this encounter.
Jonathan Pearce, also known as “JSP,” brings a well-rounded game to the Octagon, with a professional record of 14-5. His height and reach, standing at 6'0″ with a 72″ reach, give him a notable advantage at range, allowing him to maintain distance and land significant shots. Pearce's striking acumen is one of his standout attributes, and his switch stance can pose a variety of challenges for opponents.
Pearce's recent performances have been impressive, with victories over seasoned fighters like Darren Elkins and Omar Morales, showcasing his ability to compete with high-caliber athletes. His fight IQ and adaptability were on full display in these bouts, as he effectively managed distance and executed his game plan with precision.
On the other hand, David Onama, known as the “Silent Assassin,” has shown tremendous potential and power in his fights, with a record of 11-2. However, Onama's aggressive style could play into Pearce's hands. Pearce has demonstrated the ability to weather storms and capitalize on his opponents' overextensions, which could be crucial against a fighter like Onama who possesses knockout power but may leave openings when pressing the action.
Moreover, Pearce's grappling and submission skills should not be underestimated. Having earned a purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, he has the capability to control the fight on the ground, which could be a decisive factor if the fight goes beyond striking exchanges.
Jonathan Pearce's combination of striking, grappling, and strategic fight approach positions him as a formidable opponent for David Onama at UFC Vegas 91. His ability to control the range and exploit openings, along with his experience against top-tier competition, could very well lead him to victory in this featherweight matchup.
Why David Onama Will Win
As UFC Vegas 91 nears, the featherweight clash between David Onama and Jonathan Pearce is shaping up to be a highlight of the event. Analyzing their skills and recent performances, David Onama appears well-positioned to secure a victory against Pearce, thanks to his dynamic fighting style and impressive physical attributes.
David Onama, brings a formidable record of 11-2 into the Octagon, with a reputation for his explosive power and finishing ability. His aggressive approach and ability to deliver knockout blows are key assets that could unsettle Pearce, who typically relies on a more measured and strategic fight plan.
Onama's striking is not just powerful but also precise, which is critical against an opponent like Pearce who has a height and reach advantage. Onama's training focuses on closing distances quickly and effectively, a tactic that will be essential to counter Pearce's attempts to control the fight's pace. Moreover, Onama's southpaw stance could present unique challenges for Pearce, disrupting his rhythm and creating opportunities for powerful left-hand strikes.
Additionally, Onama's resilience and ability to perform under pressure were evident in his recent fights, where he showcased not only his striking prowess but also significant improvements in his defensive skills. This evolution in his game indicates a growing maturity and adaptability—qualities that will serve him well against a versatile fighter like Pearce.
David Onama's combination of power, precision, and improved tactical awareness makes him a formidable contender against Jonathan Pearce at UFC Vegas 91. His ability to deliver decisive blows and adapt his strategy mid-fight could very well lead him to a significant victory in this anticipated featherweight bout.
Final Jonathan Pearce-David Onama Prediction & Pick
This featherweight matchup between Jonathan Pearce and David Onama has the potential to steal the show come Saturday night. These two can finish one another either on the feet or on the mat. However, after seeing Pearce crumble after having to fight through adversity in his last fight, it's hard to expect him to fight through adversity against a dangerous opponent like Onama. Ultimately, Pearce will look to dictate the range on the feet until he's able to shoot for takedowns, and once he is not successful that is when Onama will take over and put a hurting on Pearce eventually putting him away on the feet midway through the fight.
Final Jonathan Pearce-David Onama Prediction & Pick: David Onama (+133), Over 1.5 Rounds (-200)