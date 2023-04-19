Jose Aldo and Conor McGregor are cool with each other again.

Aldo recently made his professional boxing debut when he fought fellow UFC veteran Jeremy Stephens to a split decision draw at Gamebred Boxing 4.

McGregor was watching and tweeted that he and Aldo should box in the future — something the latter didn’t respond to very well when made aware of the tweet.

But as it turns out, it was a simple case of the former UFC featherweight champion misinterpreting things.

“I was a little heated,” Aldo told MMA Fighting. “I had just re-watched the match in the locker room and I had won, everybody said it, and right after that a reporter asked me [about McGregor’s comments], and I hadn’t seen what Conor had said. I called him names, laughed a lot, because of that.

“But when I got to Brazil, I messaged him apologizing because I saw it wasn’t his intention to challenge me, he was trying to give me a push. I misunderstood [his intentions]. But we’re cool again. Conor is my friend. I wish him all the best.”

While McGregor may have been serious about boxing Aldo at some point in the future, the latter may be right that it was more likely that he was just propping him up — after all, the Irishman wouldn’t want to box just anybody.

So it looks like Aldo and McGregor are cool again which is a surreal thing to say given how heated their rivalry was throughout 2015.

But Aldo has moved on from his loss to McGregor and is even open to training training with him in Ireland.

“Yes. Why not?” Aldo said. “I have to learn a lot in boxing. There are some great Irish boxers, so if I have the opportunity to go to Ireland and train with Conor and the Irish, I’m super open to it.

“Especially pro boxing. It’s a new world, and I have to learn from the best. Conor has good boxing, he fought Mayweather in boxing, so he has a lot to teach me.”

For now, Conor McGregor is expected to make his MMA return at some point later this year against Michael Chandler. The only issue is his status with USADA.