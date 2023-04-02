It looks like there is no longer any mutual respect between Jose Aldo and Conor McGregor.

Aldo fought fellow UFC veteran Jeremy Stephens to a majority decision draw in their boxing match at Gamebred Boxing 4 last night in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

McGregor was seemingly watching the events play out and took to social media to propose a boxing match between himself and Aldo.

“Me and Aldo should box,” the former two-weight champion tweeted.

So what did Aldo make of McGregor’s challenge? He wasn’t pleased with it is putting it nicely.

“Conor is an a*****e,” Aldo said in his native Portuguese at the post-fight press conference (via MMA Fighting). “He only talks now because he has a fight booked, and does so to sell anything, not to actually fight. He’s a son of a b***h.”

As things stand, Aldo will discuss his next options — including a potential boxing match with Floyd Mayweather — but McGregor certainly isn’t one of them.

“We’re thinking more about this match because we’ve been negotiating it for a long time, the Saudi Arabia one with Mayweather,” Aldo added. “Conor, tell him to suck a cane field of d***s, this son of a b***h.”

When Aldo noticed the translator didn’t translate his words to McGregor, he added the following:

“And tell Conor f**k yourself again,” the Brazilian said. “We should have fought in the UFC and he never wanted, and now he’s talking s**t nonstop.”

Aldo is referring to his featherweight title fight with McGregor in 2015 where after getting knocked out in 13 seconds, he was never given a rematch and a chance to avenge his defeat against the Irishman.

Things seemingly cooled down between the pair in recent years as they appeared to show respect to one another in numerous interviews and tweets. Clearly, that’s no longer the case anymore.

Word got to McGregor of Aldo’s comments and it’s safe to say even he was taken aback by Aldo’s animosity.

“Well ok then ahaha whatever lad I was only trying to be nice,” McGregor tweeted. “Who pissed in your açaí?”

McGregor proceeded to indirectly propose a boxing match with Stephens afterward, referencing their famous press conference interaction back in 2016.