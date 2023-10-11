The Las Vegas Raiders moved to 2-3 with a 17-13 win over the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football, but the Raiders continued to struggle on offense, and Josh McDaniels was blunt when talking about the unit's performance.

“We've got to do a lot of things a little bit better,” Josh McDaniels said, via Luke Straub of Raiders Wire. “There's no one answer. Hopefully our best is in front of us.”

The Raiders transitioned away from Derek Carr at quarterback and signed Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason. Derek Carr has not been amazing with the New Orleans Saints, so it might not have been bad to move on, but Jimmy Garoppolo has not performed well either. Garoppolo missed the loss against the Los Angeles Chargers, but has played in all of the other games, and has thrown for 917 yards with six touchdowns and seven interceptions, according to Pro Football Reference.

Garoppolo and the Raiders have not scored 20 points in a game this season

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

The Raiders have not scored 10 points yet this season, and that is not a recipe for success in today's NFL. To put it simply, the Raiders are fortunate to be 2-3 despite not scoring 20 points in a game.

This weekend, McDaniels and the Raiders face the New England Patriots at home. The Patriots have one of, if not the worst offense in the NFL so far this season. New England's defense is not bad, but dealing with injuries to key players Matthew Judon and Christian Gonzalez.

This Sunday is as good of a spot that the Raiders will have to get on the right track offensively.