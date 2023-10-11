The Las Vegas Raiders may have won against the Green Bay Packers but it had to go down the wire. Josh McDaniels' usage of Davante Adams could be a key reason why they were not finding more success on the gridiron. New York Jets star and recovering quarterback Aaron Rodgers posits that this could be the case in his latest statement, via The Pat McAfee Show.

“Davante Adams is always open and that's the facts,” Aaron Rodgers declared.

No one would know Adams more than his former quarterback with the Packers. Jimmy Garoppolo only targeted the Raiders weapon four times. This meant that Adams only finished the game with 45 receiving yards. He caught a lot of deep passes and it showed up on the stat sheet. Notching an 11.2 average yards per catch is already serviceable. But, the Jets quarterback posits that Josh McDaniels could be doing more for Adams.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

“Going up against his former team — four targets — that ain't it,” Rodgers said about the demeanor Adams was entering the game with.

He might have been playing with a chip on his shoulder but just could not fully take advantage of it. The consequence of this was that the Raiders only notched 4.4 yards per play with only 183 passing yards throughout the four quarters. They were also edged out by the Packers in total yardage. Green Bay got 285 yards while progressing the ball while Las Vegas only had 279.

Chemistry might be a big factor regarding these lack of targets. Will Jimmy G be able to see Adams down in the field in their next matchup?