Justin Herbert: 3 reasons Chargers star will win 2022 NFL MVP

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has already cemented himself as one of the faces of the NFL.

The Chargers added Herbert with the sixth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Before being drafted, Herbert rose to prominence by putting together an elite college career at the University of Oregon. He now looks to do the same in the NFL.

In just two seasons, Herbert has managed to put together a strong resume. He has thrown for 9,350 passing yards, 69 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions. He has added another 536 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

Expectations are sky high for Justin Herbert this season, especially with how he performed in 2021.

During last season, Herbert accounted for 41 total touchdowns, 5,014 passing yards, and 15 interceptions. He has managed to throw more than 30 touchdowns in each of his first two seasons.

Now in year three, Herbert is set to lead this Chargers team on a Super Bowl run. Along with this, he could potentially be on course to take home MVP.

3 reasons Justin Herbert will win 2022 NFL MVP

An Elite Offense

The Chargers have surrounded Herbert with one of the best offenses in the NFL. He has two elite pass catchers and one of the game’s best players in his backfield. With these sorts of players, the sky could be the limit.

The duo of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams is arguably the best receiving tandem in the NFL. Both of them are among the league’s best, constantly making big plays.

Last season, Mike Williams recorded 76 receptions, 1,146 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns. This marked the second 1,000-yard receiving season of Williams’s career.

On the other side, Herbert is throwing to a five-time Pro Bowler in Keenan Allen. Last season, Allen recorded 106 receptions, 1,138 receiving yards, and six total touchdowns. Allen has continued to prove why he is among the NFL’s best. As he enters his tenth season, he shows no signs of slowing down.

The Chargers also have one of the game’s best running backs in Austin Ekeler. As he heads into his sixth season with the Chargers, Ekeler has remained an elite runner, proving to be effective through both the air and ground.

During the 2021 season, Ekeler gained 1,558 yards from scrimmage. He rushed for 911 yards while adding another 647 yards through the air on 70 receptions. Ekeler finished the season with 20 total touchdowns, with eight of them being receptions,

Herbert also has a strong offensive line protecting him. The unit is led by veteran center Corey Linsley and second-year right tackle Rashawn Slater. The Chargers solidified their unit with the addition of guard Zion Johnson during the 2022 NFL draft.

With his current offensive line, and the trio of Mike Williams, Keenan Allen, and Austin Ekeler, Herbert may be at the helm of the best offense in the NFL. And now he will have another season to show what he can do.

A strong defense

Along with an elite offense, the Chargers have put together arguably the league’s best defense. With a core consisting of cornerback J.C. Jackson, safety Derwin James, and edge rushers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack, they have an elite group.

This unit will be able to keep most opposing offenses at bay, allowing for more leeway on the offensive side of the ball. With more flexibility on this side of the ball, it could allow for the offense to do more. The playbook could be wide open giving Justin Herbert the chance to push the ball down the field.

If Herbert can put up strong numbers, while making a playoff push, the MVP could be his. With both this defense and offense, the Chargers have maybe the best roster in the NFL. This unit will go as far as Herbert can take them.

Another year of experience

In each of his first two seasons, Herbert has shown significant signs of improvement.

During his rookie season, Herbert appeared in 15 games for the Chargers, posting a starting record of 6-9. He threw for 4,336 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in his first season.

As he progressed into year two, Herbert took another step towards being elite. He led the Chargers to a 9-8 record while being just one game away from a playoff appearance. During the 2021 season, Herbert threw for 5,014 passing yards, 38 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions.

Many players throughout history have taken the “year three” jump. While Herbert has already managed to put up big numbers, he could also take this jump.

He isn’t far off from a 50-touchdown season, as he accounted for 41 during last season. Achieving that, along with another 5,000-yard season, could easily place Herbert in MVP contention.